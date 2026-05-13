Bihar Woman, 23, Killed Four Days After Wedding Over Gold Chain, Body Burnt

Sanju Kumari weds Vinod Pal. The news of the wedding of their 23-year-old daughter filled the house in Bihar with immense joy. The wedding invites were sent. Gifts were purchased. The Venue was booked. After weeks of planning and preparations, celebrations began on April 30 with a tilak ceremony, followed by the haldi ceremony and the wedding on May 7. What was meant to be the beginning of a new chapter in Sanju Kumari's life turned out to be the last, taking away her life. Sanju was killed within four days of her wedding, allegedly by her in-laws over an unfulfilled demand for a gold chain.

Bride's Family 'Gifted' Everything But A Gold Chain

The alliance had been arranged by Sanju's relative, Sanjay Pal and the wedding was held on May 7. Sanju's family reportedly went over and above their financial capacity to get their daughter married with great pomp and show.

The family gave around Rs 4 lakh in cash during the wedding. Additionally, a motorcycle, a refrigerator, a pressure cooker, furniture, brass and steel utensils, and gold and silver ornaments were presented as gifts to the groom's family.

"We gave everything, but a gold chain," said Sanju's brother, Shivam Pal.

According to Shivam, the groom's side demanded a gold chain on the day of the wedding. Sanju's family promised to give one later, but the groom's side was already disappointed.

"My sister was subjected to nasty remarks like: 'Your family hosted such a grand wedding, yet could not even provide a gold chain'," Shivam said.

This, according to Shivam, became the cause of his sister's death.

Assaulted And Isolated: Bride Barred From Speaking With Her Family

During the four days that Sanju and Vinod's marriage lasted before the bride was killed, she was allegedly physically and mentally assaulted.

While Vinod, who lives in Surat for work, physically assaulted Sanju, his mother Sumitra, father Bhikhi, sister Kiran and brother-in-law Pramod subjected her to continuous mental harassment.

Sanju was allegedly not allowed to speak with her family. Whenever case she managed to make a phone call secretly, she would be beaten.

The new bride had reportedly complained to her family about the harassment she was subjected to.

"Bhaiya, yaha mujhe bhaut pareshan kiya ja raha hai. Mujhey yaha acha nahi lag raha hai (Brother, I'm being tormented here. I don't feel good here)," she would say.

The family remained hopeful that with the passage of time, things would settle down.

A Union That Lasted 4 Days

Sanju was supposed to visit her maternal home on May 13, but days before that, on May 11, came the news of her death.

Recalling the last time he heard his sister's voice, Shivam said he was on a phone call with his brother-in-law, Vinod, discussing Sanju's upcoming visit back home. It was then that Vinod's mother snatched the phone and said: "Tumhari behen zinda nahi aayegi. Ab uski laash hi niklegi (Your sister won't return home alive. Only her dead body will leave this house)." In the background, Shivam heard his sister let out a scream, and the call was disconnected.

Sanju Kumari married Vinod Pal on May 7

Mysterious Death And Funeral

The family alleges that Sanju was strangled to death and was cremated to destroy any evidence. Some villagers informed the police about the incident, who then called Shivam.

By the time Sanju's family reached the cremation ground on May 12, the body had been burnt, except for parts of skill and legs.

When Shivam arrived at his sister's in-laws' house on May 12th, he went straight to the crematorium.

Locked House, In-Laws On Run

When Sanju's family visited her in-laws' house, they found it locked, further strengthening allegations that their daughter was killed by them. It is alleged that Vinod and his family are now on the run.

Unfulfilled Dreams

Villagers describe Sanju as reserved and cultured woman, who never raised her voice at anyone. She did her bachelor's in arts and wanted to secure a government job and support her family.

Investigation So Far

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has collected evidence from the cremation ground and the site of the incident. Sushant Kumar Mandal, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Jagdishpur Police Station, stated that a first information report (FIR) has been registered based on a written complaint filed by Shivam.

The FIR names Vinod, his parents, sister and brother-in-law. The police have arrested the accused mother-in-law, Sumitra Devi.

Continuous raids are being conducted to apprehend the other accused individuals.

During interrogation, Sumitra Devi claimed that a dispute had broken over a gold chain, following which Sanju died by suicide.

The police is looking at the case from both murder and suicide angles.

(With inputs from Syed Meraj)