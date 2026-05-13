Vijay Floor Test: DMK To Abstain, EPS Says All AIADMK MLAs Will Vote Against TVK

The DMK will not take part in the trust vote against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, party leader Udhayanidhi Stalin said in the Assembly Wednesday morning. The AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami said his party - seen as internally divided over support to Vijay - will vote against the TVK, though it is unclear if all his MLAs will follow that line.

Vijay's TVK faces a vote of confidence after it dominated last month's election by winning 108 seats (down to 107 now after the superstar actor quit one of two seats he won).

However, the TVK finished 10 seats short of the majority mark of 118, forcing Tamil Nadu into its first-ever coalition government. The TVK has been supported by the Congress, two Left parties, and the VCK, all of whom are DMK allies.

The DMK and AIADMK have 106 seats between them. The DMK walking out will lower the strength of the now-233-member House by 59 seats, putting the new majority mark well within the TVK's reach.