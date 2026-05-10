The Four Days Of Political Drama That Made Vijay Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Four days of intense political negotiations, uncertainty over numbers and repeated visits to the Raj Bhavan finally paved the way for actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay to become Tamil Nadu's next Chief Minister.

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), contesting its maiden Assembly election, emerged as the single largest party by winning 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly. Vijay himself won from both Perambur and Trichy East constituencies. But despite the historic mandate, the party remained short of the majority mark and required at least ten more legislators to comfortably cross the halfway line. What followed was a high-voltage political drama that stretched over four days.

The first breakthrough came from the Congress, a long-time DMK ally that had earlier held informal discussions with TVK ahead of the elections but ultimately chose not to join the alliance. The Congress performed poorly, winning only five of the 28 seats it contested, and soon extended support to Vijay in government formation.

Yet, despite being the single largest party and having additional backing, the Governor did not immediately invite TVK to form the government and prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly. There was no major progress even after Vijay made three visits to the Raj Bhavan.

As backchannel talks intensified, Vijay's core team and senior TVK leaders reached out to parties whose support was crucial for government formation. The turning point came after internal meetings held by the CPI and CPM, both allies of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance. The Left parties decided to extend outside support to Vijay, arguing that the move was necessary "to avert Governor's Rule, prevent the BJP from gaining room to enter the state, and to protect secularism."

Soon after the Left parties announced their stand, the VCK and IUML also extended support to the TVK government formation effort. However, all these parties maintained that they were not severing ties with the DMK and would continue to remain part of the Secular Progressive Alliance.

After securing their backing, Vijay personally met leaders of the supporting parties to thank them for extending support to the TVK government formation exercise, sources said. The outreach was seen as an effort by the actor-politician to build confidence among allies despite ideological and political differences.

With Congress, CPI, CPM, VCK and IUML support, Vijay's numbers reportedly rose to around 120, comfortably above the majority mark.

Facing mounting criticism over the delay in inviting the single largest party to form the government, the Governor finally invited Vijay during their fourth meeting today to stake claim and prove his majority on the floor of the House before the 12th.

The developments came amid fresh controversy after TTV Dhinakaran alleged that TVK had forged the signature of one of his MLAs to falsely project support for Vijay. TVK strongly denied the allegation and released a video claiming he had voluntarily extended support.

While Vijay has now crossed the crucial majority hurdle, the real challenge may only be beginning. Opposition parties have repeatedly questioned his lack of political and administrative experience, and his government is expected to come under intense scrutiny in the coming months.

The TVK government will now be tested on its ambitious poll promises, including good governance, monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 for women, free LPG cylinders, expanded health insurance coverage, action against corruption and drug abuse, and assurances on women's safety.

For Vijay, the transition from cinema superstar to Chief Minister may have been dramatic but governing Tamil Nadu could prove an even bigger test.