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"There Is Only 1 Power Centre": Top Quotes From Vijay's First Speech

Vijay, in his first speech as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, thanked all the allies who support him to form the government.

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'There Is Only 1 Power Centre': Top Quotes From Vijay's First Speech
Vijay took oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu
New Delhi:

Vijay took the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after four days of political twists and turns. Along with him, 9 TVK leaders also sworn in.

Here are Vijay's top quotes from his 1st speech as Chief Minister:

    1. I know what poverty and hunger are...I was not born in a royal family. I am amongst you. I was born to an assistant director to achieve in films. LIVE UPDATES

    2. I come to you with gratitude. I am your 'thambi' (younger brother).

    3. I am not an angel but a common man. I will not promise what we cannot deliver, but I now have confidence that we can do anything with you. I request all of you to give me some time. I will gradually fulfil everything I have promised and will sincerely strive to implement them. 

    4. After reviewing everything, I intend to release a white paper to the people. I want my government to be a transparent government. That is the very first thing I want to do.

    5. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, if I need to meet someone, I will not do it secretly or behind closed doors. Whatever I do, I will do openly and transparently. 

    6. From today onward, I will begin taking strong measures to control drug abuse. It is our duty to save our youngsters from it. Likewise, I will ensure law and order and guarantee safety for everyone. Even if some people humiliate me, whether they are friends or enemies, all eight crore people are still my people. I will ensure strict safety for women.

    7. I will not do wrong and will not let others with me do wrong either. If anyone has wrong ideas, delete them right away.

    8. I will not touch even a single paisa of people's money

    9. There is only one power centre. I will be my government, no power centres. Thanks to my TVK cadre, virtual warriors.

    10. DMK cleaned up the state coffers. We have a heavy burden to carry, and we are taking this responsibility.


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