'There Is Only 1 Power Centre': Top Quotes From Vijay's First Speech

Vijay took the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after four days of political twists and turns. Along with him, 9 TVK leaders also sworn in.

Here are Vijay's top quotes from his 1st speech as Chief Minister: I know what poverty and hunger are...I was not born in a royal family. I am amongst you. I was born to an assistant director to achieve in films. LIVE UPDATES I come to you with gratitude. I am your 'thambi' (younger brother). I am not an angel but a common man. I will not promise what we cannot deliver, but I now have confidence that we can do anything with you. I request all of you to give me some time. I will gradually fulfil everything I have promised and will sincerely strive to implement them. After reviewing everything, I intend to release a white paper to the people. I want my government to be a transparent government. That is the very first thing I want to do. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, if I need to meet someone, I will not do it secretly or behind closed doors. Whatever I do, I will do openly and transparently. From today onward, I will begin taking strong measures to control drug abuse. It is our duty to save our youngsters from it. Likewise, I will ensure law and order and guarantee safety for everyone. Even if some people humiliate me, whether they are friends or enemies, all eight crore people are still my people. I will ensure strict safety for women. I will not do wrong and will not let others with me do wrong either. If anyone has wrong ideas, delete them right away. I will not touch even a single paisa of people's money There is only one power centre. I will be my government, no power centres. Thanks to my TVK cadre, virtual warriors. DMK cleaned up the state coffers. We have a heavy burden to carry, and we are taking this responsibility.

