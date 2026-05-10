HPBOSE 10th Result Live Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare the HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 today, May 10, 2026, at 10 AM. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations can check their results online through the NDTV Education result portal.

The board will announce the results during an official press conference at the Dharamshala headquarters. Soon after the announcement, students will be able to access their provisional marksheets using their roll number. Around 93,564 students appeared this year for HP Board Matric exams 2026.

How to Check HP 10th Result 2026 Via NDTV?

Visit the NDTV Education website, ndtv.com/education.

Click on the link that says "Board Exam Results 2026" on the home page.

Look for Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Results 2026 and click on result out link.

Enter roll number and click submit.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download it for future reference.

How to Check HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Online?

Visit the official website at HPBOSE

Click on the "Results" section available on the homepage

Open the link titled "MATRIC RESULT(FULL SUBJECT/COMPARTMENT/ADDITIONAL/IMPROVEMENT) MARCH-2026"

Enter the HPBOSE roll number carefully

Click on the "Search" button

The HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 marksheet will appear on the screen

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Passing Marks

To pass the HPBOSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate. Those who fail to meet the minimum passing criteria may have to appear for compartment examinations conducted by the board later.

The online marksheet available today will be provisional in nature. Students will receive their original marksheets from their respective schools after a few days.

Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Result 2026 Highlights: Track Latest Updates Here