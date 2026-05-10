HPBOSE 10th Result Live Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare the HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 today, May 10, 2026, at 10 AM. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations can check their results online through the NDTV Education result portal.
The board will announce the results during an official press conference at the Dharamshala headquarters. Soon after the announcement, students will be able to access their provisional marksheets using their roll number. Around 93,564 students appeared this year for HP Board Matric exams 2026.
How to Check HP 10th Result 2026 Via NDTV?
- Visit the NDTV Education website, ndtv.com/education.
- Click on the link that says "Board Exam Results 2026" on the home page.
- Look for Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Results 2026 and click on result out link.
- Enter roll number and click submit.
- The result will appear on the screen.
- Download it for future reference.
How to Check HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Online?
- Visit the official website at HPBOSE
- Click on the "Results" section available on the homepage
- Open the link titled "MATRIC RESULT(FULL SUBJECT/COMPARTMENT/ADDITIONAL/IMPROVEMENT) MARCH-2026"
- Enter the HPBOSE roll number carefully
- Click on the "Search" button
- The HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 marksheet will appear on the screen
- Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference
HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Passing Marks
To pass the HPBOSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate. Those who fail to meet the minimum passing criteria may have to appear for compartment examinations conducted by the board later.
The online marksheet available today will be provisional in nature. Students will receive their original marksheets from their respective schools after a few days.
Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Result 2026 Highlights: Track Latest Updates Here
Himachal Pradesh 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Last Year Pass Percentage
Last year, the board declared the matric results on May 15, and the overall pass percentage stood at 79.8%.
HPBOSE 12th Result LIVE: How to Download Via Official Website?
- Visit the official website at HPBOSE
- Click on the "Results" section available on the homepage
- Open the 10th result link.
- Enter the roll number.
- Click on the "Search" button
- The HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 marksheet will appear on the screen
- Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference
Himachal Pradesh 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Where to Check Marksheets?
The official result link will be activated on:
- NDTV Education Website
- HPBOSE Official Website
- DigiLocker platform
- SMS service provided by the board
HPBOSE 12th Result LIVE: Matric Results Today at 10 AM
HPBOSE will release the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 board exam results today, May 10, 2026 at 10 am. Students will be able to download their marksheets through their roll numbers.