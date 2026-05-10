HPBoSE Official Website Still Down 90 Minutes Post Class 10 Result Declaration

HPBoSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education's website remains unresponsive amid the HP board Class 10 result announcement today, May 10, 2026. With the result announcement set for 11 am today, the official result portal still fails to load. This could be due to massive server overload from thousands of students accessing it simultaneously. Class 10 students are advised not to panic and try alternate methods to access their scorecards.

Try SMS Method

For students facing internet issues on result day, the board provides an SMS facility for quick result checks. Candidates can type "HP10 <roll number>" and send it to 5676750 to get their qualifying status over an SMS.

Visit NDTV Education Portal

Besides the official website, Class 10 students can also visit the NDTV Education Portal to download their scorecards. The result portal will mirror the Class 10 results as displayed on the official website. This is a reliable and easy to use portal for students.

Check Marksheet On DigiLocker

HP board Class 10 candidates can also check their marksheets on the DigiLocker application. Search for 'HP Board of School Education'' at digilocker.gov.in and select 'Class X Marksheet'. To access their scorecards, students must enter their roll number and other details.

As per the board's announcement, Anmol has topped the HP board 10th examinations 2026 with a score of 699 out of 700. Candidates can also try again later, avoiding heavy traffic. However, it is advisable to be prepared with admit card, login details, and internet facility.