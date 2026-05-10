HP Board 10th Result Portal Not Responding? Check HPBoSE 2026 Marksheet On DigiLocker

HP Board 10th Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has announced the HP board Class 10 results today, May 10, 2026, at 11 am. The HPBoSE scorecards are available for download on the official website of the board at hpbose.org. Besides the official website, the board has also released HP board Class 10 marksheets on the DigiLocker platform. Students must note their roll numbers or keep the HPBoSE 10th admit card handy to access their Matric results. With the official website currently not responding, candidates are advised to use alternate result portals for quick access.

Steps To Download Marksheet From DigiLocker

Confused about how to download HPBoSE Class 10 marksheet from DigiLocker? Read the step-by-step guide given below to ease the process.

Download the DigiLocker application or visit digilocker.gov.in

Scroll down to the 'Education and Learning' section

Search for 'HP Board of School Education'' in the search bar on top

Select 'Class X Marksheet'

Enter your roll number and others details

Click on submit

Students are advised to save a PDF copy of the scorecard and also take a printout for school‑level verification and admission in higher classes.

Alternate Ways To Check HPBoSE Result

Besides the official website and the DigiLocker application, Class 10 students can also visit the NDTV Education Portal to download their scorecards. The board also provides an SMS facility for quick result checks. Candidates can type "HP10 <roll number>" and send it to 5676750 to get their qualifying status over an SMS.

The Himachal board result PDF will display the candidate's name, roll number, parents' name, school's name, date of birth, subjects, subject-wise marks distribution, marks obtained in theory papers, marks obtained in practical exams, result status, and division. Last year, the HPBoSE 10th results were announced on May 15.