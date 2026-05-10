HP Board 10th Result Today At 11 AM: Be Ready With These Login Details, Official Websites

HP Board 10th Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) is scheduled to declare the HP board Class 10 (Matric) result 2026 today at 11 am on its official website, according to board officials. Earlier scheduled to be announced at 10 am on May 10, the result announcement time has now been shifted to 11 am, the officials stated. Students across Himachal Pradesh, as well as private and additional‑subject candidates, are advised to keep their admit card details handy and log in promptly once the result link goes live.

When And Where To Check

The HPBOSE 10th result will be published on the board's official portal, hpbose.org, and will be mirrored on the NDTV Education Portal. At around 11 am, a dedicated "HPBoSE 10th Result 2026" link will appear on the homepage; clicking it will redirect students to the login page where their marks will be displayed.

Click on the following links to directly land on the official result portals:

Login Details

To access the HP board 2026 results, candidates must enter their roll number in the result login window. After logging in, the system will display the HPBoSE Class 10 scorecard showing subject‑wise marks, internal assessment, and division.

In addition to the main website, HPBoSE also supports SMS facility for quick result checks. Students can send an SMS in the format "HP10 <roll number>" to 5676750 to receive the result on mobile. It is advisable to download or print the result from the official site and keep a soft copy for further academic and admission purposes.