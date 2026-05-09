Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Result Dates Over 5 Years: When To Expect HPBoSE 2026 Scorecards

HPBoSE 2026 Class 10 Result Date: The Himachal Pradesh Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 result 2026 soon via a press conference. The scorecards will be made available for download shortly after the event ends. Last year, the Himachal board Class 10th results were announced on May 15.

The Himachal Pradesh Matric exams were conducted from March 3 to 28, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode. Earlier this month, on May 4, the board declared Class 12 results via a press conference. HPBoSE 12th students recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.02 per cent.

Himachal Board Class 10 Result Date Over Last Five Years

Class 10 students eagerly waiting for their Matric results can check the result announcement pattern over the last five years.

Result Cycle Year Result Announcement Date 2025 May 15 2024 May 7 2023 May 25 2022 June 29 2021 July 5



Based on the recent result announcement dates, HPBoSE 10th candidates can expect their result announcement in the third week of May.

Keep Official Websites In Check

Students awaiting their HPBoSE result 2026, must keep the official websites in check. Check the list of officially confirmed result portals below.

hpbose.org

ndtv.com

For convenience of the candidates, the HPBoSE 10th marksheets will also be made available on the DigiLocker platform.

Keep Your Login Details Ready

Students must note their roll numbers or keep the HPBoSE 10th admit card handy to access Matric results as soon as they are released.

The result PDF will display the candidate's name, roll number, parents' name, school's name, date of birth, subjects, subject-wise marks distribution, marks obtained in theory papers, marks obtained in practical exams, result status, and division.