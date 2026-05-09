S Gurumurthy Flags Rookie Mistake By Vijay's TVK That Led To Tamil Nadu High Drama

Actor-politician Vijay was "badly advised" by the Congress to approach the Governor with a coalition government instead of a single-largest party to form the government in the state, political commentator S Gurumurthy told NDTV. LIVE UPDATES

According to Gurumurthy, Congress did not give unconditional support to Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) like the communist parties - hinting at the beginning of harsh trading.

"The whole thing was messed up by the advisors of TVK because they were first advised by a very senior politician to claim that they are the single largest party, and they should be allowed to form the government. Then the governor may have had no chance except to consider that request. But I am told, some others insisted, and the Congress also insisted, to add their letter and say it will be a coalition government. This is where I think technically the matter shifted from the single party forming the government to a coalition forming the government," he told NDTV.

#NDTVExclusive | Vijay's TVK Loses Two Probable Allies, Its Hopes Now Rest On VCK@shivaroor speaks to S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy), Editor Thuglak pic.twitter.com/HRxjJKrgQr — NDTV (@ndtv) May 8, 2026

He added, "...So the governor was put in a difficult position. Of course, he cannot say you are harsh trading. It's a political arrangement, a post-poll arrangement. He had to ask Vijay to submit more letters to say that he has the majority of 118. This appears to have been the governor's position. I don't think the governor technically went wrong because the TVK seems to have gone wrong, badly advised."

Also Read: In Tamil Nadu Political Chaos, A 1997 Pramod Mahajan Speech Finds Relevance

Vijay gave a letter in which he claimed the support of 120 people - but that was only the covering letter. The annexed letter showed the support of only 116 MLAs. "116 MLAs mean in a house of 232, leaving the BJP out. It is only 116. It's a tie. It's an amazingly unique situation. What will the governor do? Who asked him to show that letter? I am told the Congress wanted that letter to be shown to ensure that it would be regarded as a coalition government and not as Vijay's party leading the government," he said.

"I think this is some petty and immature advice which has landed not only Vijay but Tamil Nadu in trouble," he added.

Gurumurthy said that amid the high drama, political parties are "haggling" and "bargaining".

"It is very clear that people are saying on television that they will support TVK, but they are not giving letters. That has happened in the case of IUML. But the picture that emerges is even more peculiar," he said.

Gurumurthy believes that Vijay would eventually become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu as he has the greater support of parties that are firm on their decision, such as Congress and CPM.

Also Read: 'Could Be Forgery': AMMK Chief To NDTV On TVK Claiming Support Of His MLA

"There is a greater chance of Vijay winning because I don't expect the Congress or the CPM, which have more sense of shame, to shift back from Vijay. There are shameless parties on the other side who may shift. So, if it remains as it is, no government formation is possible. If somebody shifts from the DMK side, it is possible Vijay can form the government. It is purely what is the kind of bait is being given to them. It's ridiculous," he said.

Gurumuthy added that, however, on the other side, there are at least two single-member parties.

"They are available for the highest bid. And there is IUML - I am told there is a split within IUML. There's two member party, there is a split, and they want to avoid the split. And that is why they have probably withdrawn the letter," he said.

According to the political commentator, the drama in the southern state will be cleared by Monday, May 10.

On AIADMK-DMK alliance talks

Gurumuthy told NDTV that MK Stalin's DMK is not in a position to give up direct power and is seeking to have indirect power through AIADMK.

"AIADMK has been out of power for five years. They have invested a lot of money in this election, for which they have not got the return. So, obviously, AIADMK will be the ATM, and DMK would like to gain out of it. These two parties are a mirror reflection of one another. Both are corrupt parties. The only thing is that we excuse the AIADMK because it is not as anti-national as the DMK," he said.

Gurumuthy said a "very dirty kind of politics" had been going on for 60 years.

"They have occupied the public space in Tamil Nadu. They have gained a lot. Vijay has proved to be, for whatever reason, I don't know whether he will succeed or not, because given the kind of things I hear about TVK, I don't think they can very successfully manage politics. But anyhow, he has now shaken both parties and Tamil Nadu politics. Tamil Nadu politics has melted. How it will move in future, I don't know. But right now, it's a total political confusion in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Calling the AIADMK-DMK alliance talks "the most fraudulent turn in Tamil Nadu politics", Gurumuthy said, "People have rejected both the parties, which have been holding the field for the last 60 years. It's a big change. I'm not saying Vijay will succeed. Vijay has succeeded in melting Tamil Nadu politics. He has frozen between the two Dravidian parties. And they don't want to give up that space."