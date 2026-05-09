Suvendu Adhikari Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: West Bengal will get its first BJP chief minister as Governor RN Ravi administers the oath to Suvendu Adhikari at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground. Adhikari will become the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal succeeding Mamata Banerjee, who had occupied the Chair for the last 15 years since 2011. The oath ceremony will be conducted on Saturday, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore as per the Bengali calendar.
Adhikari played a key role in Trinamool Congress' Nandigram stir, which was among the key reasons attributed for the end of the 24-year Left Front regime in West Bengal and the beginning of the Trinamool Congress government. Differences surfaced in 2019 and he finally quit the TMC in 2021, later going on to lead the BJP's charge against the government led by Banerjee, who once considered him a close aide.
After being unanimously selected as the leader of the House and the Chief Minister on Friday, Adhikari said that he will run the new state administration on the basis of "collective leadership", instead of shifting all his decisions on the other Cabinet members.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers from other BJP-ruled states, some important members of the Union Cabinet and several top Central BJP leaders, will be present at the ceremony.
Banerjee has not followed the traditional protocol of submitting her resignation to him. Even after officially becoming the former Chief Minister, her Facebook and X accounts carries the tag of "Founder Chairperson All India Trinamool Congress. Honourable Chief Minister, West Bengal".
West Bengal is the second state to have a BJP chief minister for the first time. Last Month, Samrat Chaudhary took the oath as Bihar Chief Minister as the state got its first BJP-led government. The BJP won 207 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, delivering a big blow to TMC, which managed 80 seats only.
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Suvendu Adhikari: The Man Who Never Forgot How He Was Denied A Stage In 2011
The year was 1993. On July 21, in the heart of Kolkata, police opened fire on a crowd of demonstrators. Thirteen people were killed. The march had been led by Mamata Banerjee, then a Young Congress leader, towards the Writers' Building as part of the "Writers' Chalo" movement. The incident shook Bengal politics to its core and would go on to become one of the most enduring emotional symbols of Mamata Banerjee's political movement.
Since then, every year, Mamata has observed July 21 as Shahid Dibas - Martyrs' Day. Even after the formation of the Trinamool Congress, the event continued to grow in scale and significance. Over the years, it became one of the biggest annual political gatherings in Bengal.
The story of Suvendu Adhikari - one of Bengal's most consequential political figures of recent times - begins 18 years later, in 2011.
'Giant-killer' Suvendu Adhikari Defeated Mamata Banerjee In 2021 And 2026
Suvendu Adhikari got elected simultaneously from his native Nandigram assembly constituency in East Midnapore district and Bhabanipur assembly constituency in South Kolkata. At Bhabanipur, he defeated his predecessor and the former chief minister Mamata Banerjee by a margin of over 15,000 votes.
Adhikari first earned the 'giant-killer' tag in the 2021 Assembly elections after defeating Banerjee from Nandigram.
8 Proposals, 1 Name: Meeting Where Suvendu Adhikari's Appointment Was Decided
Union Home Minister Amit Shah officially announced Suvendu Adhikari as the next Chief Minister of West Bengal on Fridau, marking the beginning of the state's first-ever Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government since Independence.
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Shah with newly elected BJP legislators following the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections, whose results were declared on May 4.
In the meeting, Adhikari's name was officially endorsed as the leader of the BJP's legislature party in the West Bengal Assembly, which means that he will be the next Chief Minister of the state.
"The process of selecting the leader of the party's legislative party in the state assembly has been completed. A total of eight proposals were received. In all the proposals, there was just one name. Enough time was given for any proposal for a second name. But no second name was proposed. So, I proposed the name of Suvendu Adhikari as the next Chief Minister of West Bengal," HM Shah said in the meeting.
Suvendu Adhikari To Be Sworn In As Chief Minister
West Bengal will get its first BJP chief minister as Governor RN Ravi administers the oath to Suvendu Adhikari at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground.
Adhikari will become the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal succeeding Mamata Banerjee, who had occupied the Chair for the last 15 years since 2011.
The oath ceremony will be conducted on Saturday, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore as per the Bengali calendar.