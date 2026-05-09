Suvendu Adhikari Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: West Bengal will get its first BJP chief minister as Governor RN Ravi administers the oath to Suvendu Adhikari at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground. Adhikari will become the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal succeeding Mamata Banerjee, who had occupied the Chair for the last 15 years since 2011. The oath ceremony will be conducted on Saturday, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore as per the Bengali calendar.

Adhikari played a key role in Trinamool Congress' Nandigram stir, which was among the key reasons attributed for the end of the 24-year Left Front regime in West Bengal and the beginning of the Trinamool Congress government. Differences surfaced in 2019 and he finally quit the TMC in 2021, later going on to lead the BJP's charge against the government led by Banerjee, who once considered him a close aide.

After being unanimously selected as the leader of the House and the Chief Minister on Friday, Adhikari said that he will run the new state administration on the basis of "collective leadership", instead of shifting all his decisions on the other Cabinet members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers from other BJP-ruled states, some important members of the Union Cabinet and several top Central BJP leaders, will be present at the ceremony.

Banerjee has not followed the traditional protocol of submitting her resignation to him. Even after officially becoming the former Chief Minister, her Facebook and X accounts carries the tag of "Founder Chairperson All India Trinamool Congress. Honourable Chief Minister, West Bengal".

West Bengal is the second state to have a BJP chief minister for the first time. Last Month, Samrat Chaudhary took the oath as Bihar Chief Minister as the state got its first BJP-led government. The BJP won 207 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, delivering a big blow to TMC, which managed 80 seats only.

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