West Bengal Government Moves Appeal On BJP's 'Rath Yatra' Programme

The BJP 'Rath Yatra' in Bengal was scheduled to be flagged off by BJP chief Amit Shah (File Photo)

The West Bengal government today moved an appeal before a division bench of the Calcutta High Court challenging a single bench order that allowed BJP's 'Rath Yatra' programme in the state.

Moving the appeal before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Debasish Kargupta and Justice Shampa Sarkar, the state government expressed urgency and sought an immediate hearing.

The court allowed the state government to move the appeal and asked it to serve copies of its appeal to the respondent - the BJP, following which the hearing would commence.

A single bench presided by Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty on Thursday allowed the BJP's 'Rath Yatra' programme.

On December 6, a single judge bench of the high court had refused permission to the BJP to hold the 'Rath Yatra', which was scheduled to be flagged off by BJP chief Amit Shah from Cooch Behar in North Bengal on December 7. The party had then approached the division bench.

The division bench had on December 7 asked the state chief secretary, the home secretary and the director general of police to hold a meeting with three representatives of the BJP and take a decision on the 'yatra' by December 14.

The three officers refused permission for the rallies on December 15 on the grounds that it might lead to communal tension. The state BJP had moved the court again challenging the government's denial of permission to its programme.

