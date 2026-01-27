Cancel Transfers Of Officers Deputed As SIR Observers: Poll Body To Bengal

The tussle between the Election Commission and the West Bengal government escalated on Tuesday as the poll body directed the state to cancel the transfer of three IAS officers deputed as electoral roll observers as part of the SIR exercise, saying it was done without its concurrence.

The poll authority also sought a compliance report on the cancellation of the three transfers by Wednesday afternoon.

In a strongly-worded letter to the West Bengal chief secretary, the Election Commission (EC) said it had appointed 'electoral roll observers' along with five divisional commissioners.

“These officers are on deemed deputation to the Election Commission of Inclia for the purpose of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR),” the EC underlined.

The EC said it had come to its notice that the government of West Bengal ordered the department transfer/posting of IAS officers Asvini Kumar Yadav (electoral roll observer for Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur), Randhir Kumar (North 24 Parganas and Kolkata North) and Smita Pandey (Paschim Bardhaman, Purba Bardhaman and Birbhum).

“However, the transfers of these officers have been ordered without prior concurrence of the Election Commission, which is violative of the Commission's instructions. In view of the above, I am directed to state that the transfer orders be cancelled forthwith.

“Further, you are requested to obtain prior concurrence of the Commission before issuing such orders in future.” The EC sought a compliance report by 3 pm on Wednesday.

