1/2 Poll Phases, No State Cop At Booths: Bengal BJP Request To Election Body

The BJP's West Bengal unit has submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission, seeking a series of poll-related measures and citing concerns over violence and the role of state authorities during the upcoming Assembly election. The submission, dated March 9, was placed before the full bench of the poll body, comprising Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, which is on a visit to Kolkata to review the poll preparations.

The BJP has said in its representation that the Bengal polls should not be conducted over a prolonged period and multiple phases, and that polling must be completed in a single phase or at most two phases. The party said extended election schedules increase the scope for intimidation and violence and place pressure on central forces.

The main opposition in Bengal demanded the transfer of officers shifted by the Election Commission during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the 2021 Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha election. According to the BJP, officers found unsuitable in previous elections should not be retained in sensitive positions. It demanded that all polling stations that witnessed violence during or after polls in the last three elections and booths that recorded turnout of 85 per cent or more be declared sensitive.

A major focus of the submission was the deployment and conduct of the Central Armed Police Forces during the polls. The BJP urged the Commission to ensure adequate deployment of forces well in advance in line with guidelines so that personnel could familiarise themselves with local conditions. It said central forces should not depend on the state police, and their movements should be strictly monitored by designated officers. The party alleged that in previous elections, central forces personnel were provided hospitality by locals and demanded strict instructions to prevent such practices.

The memorandum also sought early deployment of general and police observers to enable an independent assessment of the ground situation. It said area domination, confidence-building measures and route marches by central forces should be based on inputs from observers rather than local police. The BJP also demanded polling stations within large multi-storey residential complexes.

On polling day arrangements, the party proposed a two-stage voter identification process, with the first check conducted by central forces personnel before voters enter polling stations and the second by poll officials inside. It demanded that agents of political parties be seated outside polling rooms, and that polling stations be placed entirely under central forces' supervision, with no presence of state or city police or volunteers in any form. The party also called for a 50:50 mix of state and central government officers as polling personnel and sought a ban on deploying contractual appointees, including contractual teachers.

The BJP demanded installation of webcams at every polling station with live access provided to candidates and recognised parties, and said polling should be stopped and repolls ordered if cameras fail. For counting, it demanded that the process be conducted only in district and sub-divisional towns under central forces' supervision, with an equal mix of state and central officials.