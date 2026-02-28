BJP Leaders To Address Parivartan Yatra Rallies Across Bengal On March 1-2

The BJP has planned a busy two-day schedule of public meetings across West Bengal on March 1 and 2 as part of its Parivartan Yatra. Several senior leaders, including Union ministers and top state leaders, will travel to different districts to address rallies and meet party workers as the party steps up its preparations for the upcoming elections.

On March 1, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is scheduled to address a public meeting at the Sarbamangala Temple area in Garbeta Assembly Constituency of Jhargram district. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will attend the programme.

On the same day in Purulia district, a Jansabha will be held, where senior leaders Annapurna Devi and Smriti Irani are slated to be present along with former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

Another major rally on March 1 is scheduled at Dignagar under Krishnanagar Dakshin Assembly Constituency in Nadia district, where BJP national president JP Nadda will address party workers and supporters. State BJP president Sukant Majumdar will join him.

The Parivartan Yatra programme will also cover north Bengal on March 1, with a public meeting planned at Rasmela Math in Coochbehar Dakshin Assembly Constituency. BJP president Nitin Nabin will address the gathering in the Siliguri-Cooch Behar region where Samik Bhattacharya and Nishith Pramanik will join him.

For March 2, the BJP has planned a series of high-profile meetings across south and central Bengal. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally at Bhagabatipore in Raidighi Assembly Constituency under Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas district, along with state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar. In Malda and Uttar Dinajpur districts, Nitin Nabin and Dilip Ghosh will address a public meeting at Islampur Court Maidan.

In the Howrah-Hooghly region, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address a rally at Joypur Amragori Athletic Club in Amta Assembly Constituency, with Samik Bhattacharya representing the state leadership. A separate programme in the Burdwan-Birbhum region will feature Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mithun Chakraborty will address the parivartan yatra.

Another major meeting is scheduled in Basirhat on March 2, where Union Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address party workers and supporters at Boyarmari Club Ground in Sandeshkhali Assembly Constituency. Senior state leaders like Suvendu Adhikari, Shantanu Thakur and Locket Chatterjee will be present.

According to the BJP leaders, all public meetings will be held between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm. Party MPs and booth-level workers have been instructed to reach the respective meeting venues by 1:00 pm to ensure smooth coordination of the meetings.