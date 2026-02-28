Iran Shutters Airspace After Israel Strikes, Trackers Show Planes Rerouting

Civilian flight traffic over Iran was re-routed in a hurry Saturday morning.

Tehran had shut its airspace after 'pre-emptive' missile strikes launched by Israel and the United States hit parts of the city, including areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices.

It was not immediately clear if the 86-year-old was in his offices at the time.

An unnamed Israeli defence official told Reuters the strikes had been planned for months.

There are no reports of casualties so far.

Sirens have been sounded across Tel Aviv as Israel preps for retaliatory strikes.

Israeli airspace has also been closed.

Airspace clearing after strikes by the United States and Israel in Iran. pic.twitter.com/Oub4T6SrkF — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 28, 2026

The attack has pushed the West Asia region into another military conflict and dimmed hopes for a diplomatic solution between Iran and the US over the former's nuclear program. US President Donald Trump has demanded Tehran stand down its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Specifically, the US has demanded permanent guarantees Iran will not enrich its nuclear stockpile to the point where it can be used to make weapons and also submit to inspections.

Iran has refused, as it always has, any goal of trying to build nuclear weapons.

Tehran has consistently maintained its nuclear programme is entirely civilian in nature but has also said it is prepared to discuss curbs in exchange for lifting of sanctions.

Israel has insisted any with Iran must include the complete dismantling of Tehran's nuclear infrastructure and has fiercely lobbied Washington on this point.

Iran and the US held talks in February on this issue but failed to arrive at an understanding.

Hours earlier Trump declared himself "not happy" with these talks but indicated he would giv negotiators more time to reach a deal and avoid another war in West Asia.

The attack followed a massive build-up of US military power in the region, including vast numbers of fighter jets and warships, to try and force Iran into a nuclear programme deal.