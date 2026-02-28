NDTV Reports From Israel Airport As Sirens Blare After Attack On Iran

Israel has launched a 'preventative missile attack' against Iran, Defence Minister Israel Katz said Saturday morning, likely pushing West Asia into another military stand-off and further dimming hopes for a diplomatic solution to Tehran's long-running nuclear dispute with the United States.

Iranian media reported explosions in the capital city. Reports by the Associated Press also flagged multiple explosions as well as the closure of Iranian airspace to civilian flights.

At least one strike targeted an area near the offices of Iran's leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

It was not immediately clear if the 86-year-old was in his offices at the time.

There are no reports of casualties so far.

"The State of Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel," Katz said, while the Israel Defence Force said it had activated raid sirens to "prepare the public" for possible retaliatory missile strikes. The IDF also said it had heightened security protocols that include a ban on public gatherings and the temporary closure of schools.

NDTV's Aditya Raj Kaul was reporting live from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport when the air raid warnings began blaring across the city. "We don't know if this is for some kind of missile attack or a rocket that has been spotted… but this is the latest that we are picking up," he said on air.

The sirens stopped shortly after he, and others in the area, sought shelter inside the airport.

This morning's attack carries grim echoes of the 12-day missile warfare from June last year, and follows repeated warnings from the former and its ally, Washington, of more military strikes if Tehran continues with what its critics claim is nuclear enrichment to build ballistic missiles.

More importantly, it comes hours after US President Donald Trump declared himself "not happy" with the latest round of talks over Iran's nuclear programme. Trump, however, indicated he would give negotiators more time to reach a deal and avoid another war in West Asia.

The attack followed a massive build-up of US military power in the region, including vast numbers of fighter jets and warships, to try and force Iran into a deal over its nuclear program