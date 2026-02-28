Video: Thick Smoke, Panic On Streets In Tehran After Israeli Strikes

Thick smoke rose above Iran's capital Tehran on Saturday as Israel launched preemptive strikes after weeks of mounting tensions. Mobile services were suspended in Iran following the attack.

Visuals showed people on the streets panicking as they drove their vehicles away from the site of the explosions. Blasts were heard throughout the city, with an Associated Press report claiming the apparent strike happened near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. A source told Reuters that the 86-year-old leader was not in Tehran and had been transferred to a secure location.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described the attack as being done "to remove threats". The Israeli military said that it had issued a "proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel."

People run for cover amid explosions in Tehran.

Photo Credit: Reuters

Sirens sounded across Israel at the same time.

The strikes were a joint operation by Israel and the US, coming at a time Washington has assembled a vast fleet of fighter jets and warships in the region to try to pressure Tehran into a deal over its nuclear program.

Trump had wanted a deal to constrain Iran's nuclear program, and he sees an opportunity while the country is struggling at home with growing dissent following nationwide protests. Iran had hoped to avert a war, but maintains it has the right to enrich uranium and does not want to discuss other issues, like its long-range missile program or support for armed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Iran shut down its airspace, with flights divering away from Tel Aviv and Amman.

Tehran has maintained that it would defend itself against any attack. It had earlier warned neighbouring countries hosting US troops that it would retaliate against American bases if Washington struck Iran.

In June, the U.S. joined an Israeli military campaign against Iranian nuclear installations, in the most direct American military action ever against the Islamic Republic.

Tehran retaliated by launching missiles toward the US Al Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest in the Middle East.