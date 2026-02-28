"Your Freedom Is Near": Trump To Iranians After US, Israel Strikes - Top Quotes

Shortly after the strikes, Trump said Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.
New Delhi:
US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the hour of freedom is near for the people of Iran, shortly after joint strikes by Washington and Israel in Tehran. He said the strikes came after Iran rejected "every opportunity to renounce their nuclear ambitions".
Here are the key takeaways from Trump's address:
- "To the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government."
- "To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces, and all of the police, I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons and have complete immunity, or, in the alternative, face certain death."
- "Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people. Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world."
- "From Lebanon to Yemen and Syria to Iraq, the regime has armed, trained, and funded terrorist militias that have soaked the earth with blood and guts."
- "It has always been the policy of the United States, in particular my administration, that this terrorist regime (Iran) can never have a nuclear weapon. I'll say it again, they can never have a nuclear weapon. That is why in Operation Midnight Hammer last June, we obliterated the regime's nuclear program at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan."
- "They attempted to rebuild their nuclear program and to continue developing long-range missiles that can now threaten our very good friends and allies in Europe, our troops stationed overseas, and could soon reach the American homeland."
- "We are going to destroy their missiles and raise their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally, again, obliterated. We're going to annihilate their navy. We're going to ensure that the region's terrorist proxies can no longer destabilize the region or the world."
- "Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach. This is the moment for action. Do not let it pass."
