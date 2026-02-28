Air India, IndiGo Flights Diverted After Israel Closes Airspace

An Air India flight was diverted from the Delhi-Tel Aviv route to Mumbai due to the closure of Israeli airspace, after Israel launched attacks on Iran.

"AI-139 operating from Delhi to Tel Aviv on February 28 is returning to India due to closure of airspace in Israel and in the interest of the safety of passengers and crew. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation and remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety," the airline said.

"We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as needed," a spokesperson said.

IndiGo said it was closely monitoring regional updates concerning Iran and its airspace.

"Our teams stand prepared to implement any necessary adjustments as the situation evolves," it said in a post on X and asked passengers to check their flight status before departure.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24, in a post on X, said the closed airspaces are affecting many flights and airlines.