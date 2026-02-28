Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Targeted In Strikes: Israel

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was the target of Saturday's joint Israeli-US strikes on Tehran, Israel's public broadcaster reported, as per news agency AFP.

"Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian were among the targets of the attack," the state broadcaster reported.

Initial strikes reportedly took place near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Reuters reported that the 86-year-old leader was not in Tehran and had been transferred to a secure location at the time.

Meanwhile, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian is alive, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported citing a source close to the presidency. Pezeshkian “is in good health,” IRNA said in a post on Telegram, shortly after the strikes.

