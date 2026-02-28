Exiled Prince Tells Iranians "Final Victory Is Near" As Strikes Hit Tehran

Amid the US-Israeli joint strikes in Iran, Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has issued a message urging citizens to remain calm but prepare for renewed protests, calling the current situation in Iran a decisive turning point.

In a statement addressed to Iranians, security forces and US President Donald Trump, Pahlavi said “fateful moments lie ahead”.

“My dear citizens, Fateful moments lie ahead,” he said at the start of the message.

“The aid that the President of the United States promised to the brave people of Iran has now arrived. This is a humanitarian intervention, and its target is the Islamic Republic, its mechanism of repression and its killing machine, not the great state and people of Iran,” he said.

He added that despite external support, the outcome would ultimately depend on the Iranians themselves.

“But despite the arrival of this aid, the final victory will still be determined by us. We, the Iranian people, will be the ones to end this final campaign. The time to return to the streets is near.”

Appeal To Military And Security Forces

The message was also directed at Iran's military, police and security personnel, urging them to side with civilians. “You swore to defend Iran and the Iranian people – not to defend the Islamic Republic and its leaders,” Pahlavi said.

“Your duty is to defend the people, not a regime that has taken our homeland hostage through oppression and crimes. Join the people and help us achieve a stable and safe transition. Otherwise, you will sink with the shattered ship of Khamenei and his regime.”

Message To US President Donald Trump

Pahlavi also addressed President Trump directly, asking for caution to minimise civilian harm. “The noble Iranian people, despite the brutal oppression and massacre of this regime, have stood bravely for nearly two months. Now I ask you to exercise the utmost caution possible to preserve the lives of citizens and my people,” he said.

“The Iranian people are a natural ally of yours and the free world, and they will not forget your help during the most difficult period in Iran's modern history.”

Pahlavi's message also appeared to mirror remarks by President Donald Trump, urging Iranians to take their future into their own hands.

“In these sensitive hours and days, more than ever, we must remain focused on our ultimate goal: to take back Iran,” Pahlavi said.

“I ask you to remain in your homes for now and maintain your calm and personal security. Be alert and ready to return to the streets at the appropriate moment, of which I will inform you precisely, for the final action.”

Explosions shook Iran's capital, Tehran, on Saturday morning, with US, Israel confirming they had launched a preemptive military strike against the country. According to the Associated Press, the strikes hit areas near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Israeli military said that Iran has launched a retaliatory attack.