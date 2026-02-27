BJP To Launch Large-Scale 'Parivartan Yatra' In Poll-Bound Bengal From Sunday

The BJP is set to launch the 'Parivartan Yatra', a large-scale political outreach initiative, in West Bengal on Sunday, marking one of the party's most extensive mobilisation efforts ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The campaign aims to challenge what the party describes as more than a decade of "corrupt, undemocratic, and anti-people governance" under the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The BJP has framed the Yatra as both a political campaign and a broader movement to restore democratic practices, address alleged administrative apathy, and confront issues of corruption, law and order, and alleged demographic imbalance in the state.

With the slogan "Paltano Dorkar, Chai BJP Sorkar", the campaign seeks to establish what party leaders call "absolute physical dominance" across the state's organisational network.

The Parivartan Yatra will be held simultaneously across all nine organisational divisions of West Bengal, covering nearly 5,000 kilometres.

It will pass through 38 organisational districts and more than 230 Assembly constituencies. The party estimates that the initiative will create over one crore direct touchpoints with citizens, with an emphasis on face-to-face contact and grassroots mobilisation.

The plan also includes 63 major rallies and 281 welcome gatherings at the entry points of Assembly constituencies.

The communication and messaging for the Yatra will centre on governance issues, systemic change, and accountability.

The BJP intends to spotlight concerns over women's safety, corruption in the education sector, including teacher recruitment scams, and what it terms severe threats to national security. Party sources said demographic changes, illegal infiltration, and the presence of extremist elements in border districts are the areas that the BJP plans to bring to the forefront during the campaign.

For rural Bengal, the party's outreach will focus on agricultural infrastructure, the transparent execution of centrally sponsored schemes, and the elimination of middlemen. In urban areas, the narrative will revolve around industrial development, employment for young people, and improved urban mobility.

The deployment for the Yatra is extensive, involving more than 100 senior central and state leaders.

The inaugural phase on Sunday and Monday will include five opening gatherings on the first day and four on the second.

Senior BJP figures such as Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are expected to participate.

Following a brief pause for Holi, the campaign will resume with six days of continuous movement from March 5 to 10, with each Yatra unit planned to run for nine hours a day. The initiative will conclude with a major public meeting at Kolkata's Brigade Ground, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address supporters.

The party is positioning the Parivartan Yatra as a decisive step towards transforming political dynamics in West Bengal, seeking to channel public discontent and build momentum as the state prepares for a crucial electoral contest.