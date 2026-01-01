Over 5,000 Tribals Join BJP In Assam's Goalpara, Weeks Before Elections

A massive joining programme was organised by the BJP ST Morcha, Assam Pradesh, at the Agia School playground in Goalpara district on February 25.

The event was held under the leadership of Riya Sangma, State Secretary of BJP ST Morcha and in-charge of Goalpara ST Morcha.

The programme witnessed an overwhelming response, particularly from the Garo community, with more than 5,000 people formally joining the BJP. Party leaders described the turnout as a significant political development in the district.

The chief guest of the event was Samir Oran, National President of BJP ST Morcha and outgoing Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha). Several prominent BJP leaders were also present, including Bijuli Kalita Medhi, MP from the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency, along with Ravindra Raju, Horen Singh Bey (the State President of BJP ST Morcha), and other party dignitaries.

This joining is seen as very significant since, in Goalpara district, opposition parties, largely the main opposition Congress, have had huge influence. The tribal groups in Goalpara have been largely divided as an electorate, and therefore a large-scale joining of the BJP ahead of crucial polls carries major weight.

Addressing the media, Samir Oran said, "The BJP has ushered in a new era for tribal communities. Tribal populations across the Northeast are now receiving recognition and opportunities. This joining programme reflects the growing trust and confidence of tribal people in the BJP."

Riya Sangma also spoke to reporters, stating, "For many years, tribal communities-especially members of the Garo community-did not receive adequate respect, benefits, or development. Today, the participation of more than 5,000 people demonstrates their faith in the BJP and its leadership."

Dipankar Nath, BJP Goalpara District President, termed the event politically significant. He said, "This joining programme will prove to be a game-changer for the Goalpara constituency. The BJP government remains committed to the welfare, development, and dignity of tribal communities."

Party leaders expressed optimism that the large-scale joining would strengthen the BJP's organisational presence in Goalpara and surrounding areas.



