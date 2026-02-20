From Assam Village Bordering Bangladesh, Amit Shah Unveils Infrastructure Plan

With the Election Commission expected to announce the Assam Assembly elections within the next few weeks, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accelerated its campaign.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to the state, following a trip by BJP President Nitin Naveen, highlights the BJP's efforts to build the momentum ahead of the 2026 polls.

The centrepiece of Shah's visit is the formal launch of the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) from Nathanpur, a border village in Cachar district. With a substantial budget of Rs 6,839 crore, this moves it aims to modernise infrastructure in remote areas to curb migration while empowering residents to act as the nation's primary "eyes and ears" for security.

This shifts the narrative of border outposts from being the "last villages" to the "first villages" of India.

Located on the India-Bangladesh border, Cachar allows the BJP to re-sharpen its core focus on infiltration and border security, issues that remain central to its political identity in Assam.

Ahead of Shah's arrival, BJP National President Nitin Naveen also spent two days in Assam to sharpen the party's organisational preparations. Addressing the "Panna Pramukh Conference" held in Dibrugarh, he gave workers the target of achieving a vote share of over 50 per cent.

Instructing workers to remain active at the booth level, Naveen said, "Only when the Panna Pramukh is strong will the lotus bloom at every booth."

His visit makes it clear that the BJP not only aims to retain power this time, but is also preparing to expand its vote base.

While the Opposition, led by Congress and regional parties, is busy stitching together alliances, the BJP is using this visit to consolidate its base.