Assam Polls Likely In First Week Of April, Announcement In March: Sources

Assembly polls in Assam are likely to be held in a single phase in the first week of April, and the Election Commission may make an announcement in the second week of March, sources have said.

While the BJP is looking to score a hat-trick in the Northeastern state, the Congress would be trying to return to power in Assam, once its bastion.

The BJP, sources have said, has decided to stick to two-time Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and an announcement confirming him as the party's face for the top post is likely. The party, sources have said, has received feedback from the grassroots that Sarma is popular across the state, and this would help the BJP's poll prospects.

The BJP, sources said, has also finalised its campaign plan for Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to hold multiple rallies across the state to shore up support for the BJP.

The key issues the BJP would focus on include cross-border infiltration, welfare schemes of the Centre and state government, women empowerment and Hindutva push.

The BJP will also amplify the infighting within the Congress that led to high drama yesterday when former state Congress chief Bhupen Borah sent in his resignation, only to retract it hours later. Borah has hit out at Gaurav Gogoi, MP and the current state party chief and said his decision to resign was prompted by "humiliation". The Congress is now in damage control mode; Gogoi said he would apologise if any wrong was done and called Borah an "asset". The BJP now plans to play up this drama and step up its attack against Gogoi, who has been a key target of Sarma.

According to BJP sources, several sitting MLAs may not get a poll pass this time as the party plans to counter the anti-incumbency.