Teen Who Killed Delhi Biker Told Cops He Was 19, Birth Certificate Reveals Lie

In another revelation in the death of Sahil Dhaneshra, who died in a bike accident in Delhi's Dwarka earlier this month, it has emerged that the teenager driving the SUV that caused the crash had told police he was 19 years old.

The birth certificate of the driver, accessed by NDTV, however, reveals that he was indeed a minor, as has been widely reported, and was not eligible to drive because he did not meet the minimum age requirement for a driving licence. The birth certificate shows the boy was born on August 2, 2009, which means he is 16 years old.

At 11.57 am on February 3, the boy was driving a Scorpio, with his sister as a co-passenger, when he rammed Sahil's bike head-on near Lal Bahadur Shastri College, before hitting a cab. Sahil was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead, while the taxi driver suffered injuries.

Officials said on Tuesday that the boy, who did not have a licence, lied to the police and claimed he was 19 years old. Realising that he was a minor, the police detained him and then presented him before the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted interim bail because of the boy's ongoing Class 10 board examinations.

A video of the incident, filmed by the sister, shows the Scorpio speeding on the two-lane road, which did not have a divider. The minor narrowly missed a bus before colliding with Sahil's bike head-on. Records showed 13 challans had been issued against the Scorpio, including nine for speeding.

Posters and messages in Sahil's room painted a picture of an ambitious young man whose life was cut short too soon. "They want to fly first class. I want to own the plane," a poster said. Another message on the ceiling revealed a goal he was working towards: "2025 will be my year. $1000,000 ($1 million) year!"

Sahil Dhaneshra was 23 years old

Recalling the day of the accident, Sahil's mother, Inna Maakan, said she received a call and rushed to the spot.

"My son was lying on the road. His sports bike was in three parts, and his jacket was shredded," she said.

"An ambulance was there, but he was not taken to the hospital. After I screamed, Sahil was picked up by his legs and hands, without any support to the neck, and taken to the hospital," she added.