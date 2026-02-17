Video Filmed In SUV Shows Moment Delhi Teen's Car Collided Head-On With Bike

A video recorded inside the Scorpio SUV that hit 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, killing him, reveals fresh details on the horrific accident on a Delhi road. The footage shows the moment the SUV, driven by a teen, rammed the bike on February 3.

Reel Shot Inside The Car

The video, filmed by a woman sitting next to the teen driver - apparently his sister - showed him speeding on a road without a divider. The SUV narrowly misses a bus before colliding head on with Sahil's bike.

The footage also shows Sahil attempting to overtake the bus on his motorcycle just before the SUV coming from the opposite direction collides with him.

Sahil's mother, who shared the reel, said the video had been trimmed at the end, the part when the accident actually took place.

The crash took place at 11:57 am near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka. When police reached the spot, they found a pile-up involving the Scorpio, a Swift Dzire taxi, and Sahil's motorcycle, which was smashed. Sahil's body was by the roadside.

Earlier in the day, autopsy report revealed that Sahil died due to severe haemorrhage. The report also mentions a blood clot under the scalp and a skull fracture on the left side of his head.

The report further details that the internal damage was extensive. The report points to lung damage and brain swelling. The injuries were found to be consistent with the circumstances of the road accident.

The cause of death has been recorded as haemorrhagic shock resulting from cranio-cerebral injury, along with injuries to the right upper limb and damage to vital organs.

The post-mortem examination found that the victim had sustained multiple fatal injuries to the head and chest, confirming that the death was due to severe cranio-cerebral trauma accompanied by heavy haemorrhage.

According to the autopsy report, there were multiple fractures in the left 4th, 5th and 6th ribs, and around 100 ml of blood was found in both pleural cavities, indicating significant internal chest trauma.

A subscalp hematoma was observed in the left parietal region of the head, and the left temporo-parietal bone of the skull was found fractured.

The report also noted a massive subdural hematoma in the left parieto-temporal region of the brain, along with hemorrhagic contusions and generalised brain edema.

Additionally, clotted blood was present in the oral cavity.

The fatal incident occurred at 11:57 am near Lal Bahadur Shastri College on February 3, under the jurisdiction of the Dwarka South police station. Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered a pile-up involving the Scorpio, a Swift Dzire taxi, and Sahil's motorcycle. Preliminary investigations suggest the Scorpio hit Sahil's motorcycle from the opposite direction before crashing into the parked taxi.

The driver of the taxi, Ajit Singh, was also injured in the crash and was treated at IGI Hospital. While his statement has been recorded, police are still waiting for the final medical opinion regarding his injuries.

The driver of the Scorpio, a juvenile who did not possess a valid driving license, was caught during the investigation. Following the incident, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and initially sent to an observation home.

However, on February 10, the Juvenile Justice Board granted the teenager interim bail. The board cited the minor's ongoing Class 10 board examinations as the primary reason for his temporary release.