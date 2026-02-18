Assam Assembly Elections Could Be Held In A Single Phase: Poll Body

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday indicated that the upcoming Assam Assembly elections could be conducted in a single phase, keeping in mind the convenience of voters and prevailing local conditions.

An ECI team, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, which is currently on a visit to Assam to review poll preparedness, briefed the media after a series of meetings with state officials and representatives of political parties.

The Commission also hinted that the elections may be held before the Rongali Bihu festival, one of Assam's most significant cultural celebrations, to ensure maximum voter participation and smooth conduct of the polls.

Addressing reporters, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said that the Election Commission is committed to conducting elections in a voter-friendly manner and that all logistical and security aspects are being carefully assessed before taking a final call on the poll schedule.

"The Commission will take a decision keeping in mind the convenience of voters, climatic conditions, and the overall preparedness of the administration," Kumar said.

In a major technological push, the Election Commission announced that Assam will witness 100 per cent webcasting of polling stations for the first time. This step is aimed at enhancing transparency and ensuring free and fair elections across the state.

Additionally, the Commission said that real-time voter turnout data will be released at regular intervals.

"The actual voting percentage will be shared every two hours on polling day," Kumar informed, adding that this measure would help curb misinformation and provide accurate updates to the public.

The ECI team is also reviewing security arrangements, the deployment of central armed police forces, and the readiness of election machinery at the district level.

The visit is part of the Commission's routine exercise ahead of major elections to assess ground-level preparedness and address concerns raised by various stakeholders.

The Election Commission reiterated its commitment to conducting peaceful, transparent, and inclusive elections in Assam, ensuring that every eligible voter is able to exercise their democratic right without fear or inconvenience.

