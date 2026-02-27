BJP's AI-Driven Strategy, "Assembly Charge Sheets" For 2026 State Polls

In a move to redefine digital campaigning, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finalised a sophisticated, multi-layered social media strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in five states: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.

The plan centres on the ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) and hyper-local accountability through assembly-specific "charge sheets."

A Tale Of Two Strategies

The party has tailored its approach based on the current governance in the target states:

In opposition-ruled West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, the focus is purely offensive. The strategy revolves around exposing the perceived "failures" of the TMC, DMK, and LDF governments.

In NDA-governed states Assam and Puducherry, the campaign is defensive and celebratory, highlighting the achievements of the Himanta Biswa Sarma and NDA administrations.

Ethical AI: Innovation With A Disclaimer

Breaking new ground, the BJP plans to use generative AI to create high-engagement content like Instagram reels, YouTube Shorts, and AI-animated stories.

These videos will often feature caricatures or depictions of opposition stalwarts like West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan to critique their policies in a satirical yet factual manner.

However, conscious of the growing debate over "deepfakes" and misinformation, the party has mandated a strict ethical protocol. Every AI-generated video will carry a prominent disclaimer.

Hyper-Local Accountability: The "Charge Sheet"

In West Bengal, the BJP is taking its campaign to the doorstep.

The party is preparing individual "charge sheets" for every single assembly constituency. These documents will list the failures of the local Trinamool Congress MLA and the state government, ranging from women's safety issues to allegations of corruption and minority appeasement. These charge sheets will be digitised and distributed via a massive network of WhatsApp groups.

Influencers And The Youth Vote

To counter the narrative of regional parties, the BJP is building a vast influencer network. Local creators who speak regional dialects and understand local culture are being onboarded to bridge the gap between national policy and local sentiment.

By focusing on short-form video content, the party aims to capture the attention of Gen-Z and millennial voters who primarily consume news through social media feeds.

Lessons From Past

The strategy also reflects a newfound caution. In Assam, the social media team has been instructed to avoid "unforced errors".

This comes after a recent controversy involving an AI-generated video of the Chief Minister, which led to internal disciplinary action.

The party now emphasises "data-driven" campaigning, where messages are precisely targeted based on voter profiles – focusing on jobs for youth and security for women.