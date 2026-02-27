Ex-Muslim YouTuber Saleem Wastik Brutally Stabbed In Ghaziabad Home

Popular YouTuber Saleem Wastik, known for his public identification as an ex-Muslim and appearances on television panels, is in critical condition in a hospital after being stabbed multiple times in his home in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

The attack occurred on Friday morning in Ashok Vihar Colony, police said. Two men arrived on a motorcycle without a number plate, wearing helmets that they did not remove. They entered the premises where Wastik, aged approximately 50 and a resident of the area, had set up a small office within his house, and stabbed him repeatedly in the neck and abdomen.

An attempt was made to slit his throat, according to accounts from the scene. Local residents and family members assisted in rushing him first to a nearby 50-bed hospital. Doctors there assessed his injuries as life-threatening and referred him by ambulance to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Delhi, where he remains under critical condition and under treatment.

Police received the initial alert at approximately 8:00 am via Dial 112, reporting that a man had been stabbed by two unknown individuals in the Ali Garden area.

Police reached the site promptly, confirmed the identity of the injured man as Salim, son of Noor Hasan, and arranged his immediate transfer for medical care.

A formal complaint was lodged by Wastik's son, Usman, leading to the registration of a case.

The complaint names two unidentified occupants of the vehicle involved in the attack, along with Ashfaq, Sonu, Shahrukh Neta, Bhati Builder, and a local AIMIM leader Ajgar.

Usman has alleged that these individuals orchestrated the assault on his father and has called for evidence to be collected and arrests made. The police os examining footage from CCTV cameras in the vicinity. Teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the attackers.

Wastik, who has appeared on several programmes and maintained a presence on social media platforms including YouTube, has previously been in the news for statements critical of the Muslim community and aspects of Islam following his renunciation of the faith. Police officials have indicated that the motive for the attack is under investigation.

