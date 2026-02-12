'Godman' Seen Carrying Poison Laddoos Fed To 3 Found Dead In Car In Delhi

CCTV visuals showed 72-year-old occult practitioner Kamruddin carrying a small packet in his hand, which contained poison-laced laddoos that killed three people in Delhi last week.

Sources said that the packet seen in Kamruddin's hand in the CCTV visuals from Ghaziabad's Loni area, from hours before the three were found dead in a car in Peeragarhi, contained the laced laddoos he used later that day.

The occult practitioner was arrested on Wednesday, days after three people, including a woman, were found dead in a car on Sunday. Liquor bottles, soft drink bottles, empty glasses, mobile phones, cash, helmets, jackets, Aadhaar cards and other personal belongings and documents were recovered from the vehicle.

But the deaths of Randhir (76), a resident of Baprola, Shiv Naresh (42), a property dealer from Nagli Dairy, and Laxmi (40), a resident of Jahangirpuri, was only a fraction of Kamruddin's operations.

A resident of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, Kamruddin was operating "tantric" centres in Loni and Firozabad, and was wanted in two murder cases registered in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Police said Kamruddin lured Randhir, Naresh and Laxmi by promising them a windfall gain of around Rs 2-3 crore in exchange for Rs 2 lakh through "tantric" rituals. After gaining their confidence, he allegedly administered poison mixed in ladoos and made them have liquor and soft drinks, before fleeing with their money once they fell unconscious.