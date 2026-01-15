Government Office Vandalised, Police Officer Injured In Bengal SIR Protests

A government office was vandalised and a police inspector was injured on Thursday as protests against the SIR of electoral rolls escalated in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district, prompting the EC to issue stern instructions to district administrations in the poll-bound state.

Violence erupted at the BDO's office in Chakulia, a day after a similar incident was reported from Murshidabad's Farakka, underscoring growing political tensions around the voter list revision exercise ahead of the Assembly elections.

Police said the protesters, most of whom had received notices for SIR verification hearings, blocked a state highway at Kahata from early morning, disrupting traffic and triggering massive congestion.

Amid the agitation, a mob allegedly forced its way into the BDO office, vandalised furniture and electronic equipment, destroyed official records and set fire to parts of the premises.

An inspector-in-charge present at the spot sustained injuries during the attack, while several staff members were taken to hospital, officials said.

The block development officer has lodged a written complaint at Chakulia police station, following which an FIR was registered.

According to the complaint, around 300 people attempted to forcibly enter the office around 9.30 am.

"Despite police intervention, the crowd broke into the office and caused extensive damage to government property," an officer said, adding that preliminary estimates put the loss around Rs 20 lakh.

"A high alert has been issued across Islampur police district in view of the situation," a senior police officer said, adding that additional forces had been deployed to prevent further flare-ups.

Subsequently, a written complaint was received from the authorities concerned following the incident, police sources said.

"Based on the complaint, a case was registered in connection with the vandalism of the government office and an investigation was initiated to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the incident," a police officer said.

In the backdrop of the twin incidents, the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) issued directions to district magistrates-cum-District Election Officers (DEOs), and spoke to state government officials.

Officials at the office of the CEO said steps were being taken to identify those involved in the violence, while additional security arrangements were put in place in sensitive areas of the district to prevent any further escalation of the situation.

The Chakulia violence came close on the heels of unrest in Farakka in Murshidabad on Wednesday, where a BDO office was allegedly vandalised during protests led by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Monirul Islam and his supporters.

That incident forced suspension of SIR hearings, following which the EC directed the registration of an FIR. Two persons were arrested in connection with the Farakka violence.

The SIR exercise, aimed at updating electoral rolls by verifying voters' details, has snowballed into a political flashpoint in Bengal, with the ruling TMC alleging that the process is being used to harass sections of the population and selectively target minority voters.

In Farakka, the unrest was triggered by protests by BLOs, who claimed that ordinary citizens were being repeatedly asked to furnish documents under the guise of SIR, causing "mental harassment".

Some BLOs had attempted to submit mass resignation letters to the ERO, citing pressure and confusion surrounding the exercise.

The situation escalated when protesters, led by the local MLA, raised slogans of "We do not accept SIR" and marched to the BDO office. The MLA has alleged discrimination against "a particular community" in document verification and said the protests were aimed at protecting common people.

The BJP, on the other hand, has accused the TMC of inciting violence to derail a constitutionally mandated exercise and shield bogus voters ahead of the elections.

With polls to 294 assembly just months away, the controversy over SIR has added another layer to Bengal's charged political climate, forcing the authorities to walk a tightrope between enforcing electoral integrity and maintaining law and order on the ground.

