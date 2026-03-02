US Confirms 3 F-15 Jets Shot Down By Kuwaiti Air Defences. Read Full Statement

US Central Command confirmed that three US F15E 'Strike Eagles' were shot down in separate 'friendly fire' incidents by Kuwaiti air defences. The fighter jets were "mistakenly shot down" by Kuwaiti forces, the US said.

Meanwhile, Iran took the claim for shooting down the jets, as the war with the United States-backed Israel entered a third day.

Multiple media reports said the two pilots ejected safely.

Meanwhile, Kuwait's Defence Ministry confirmed 'several US military aircraft had crashed.

Here's the full statement from the US Central Command:

At 11:03 pm ET, March 1, three US F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident.

During active combat—that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones — the US. Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences.

All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition. Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defence forces and their support in this ongoing operation.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.