US Army Conducts 10 Strikes On 30 Islamic State Targets In Syria In 2 Weeks

The US military said that it had struck more than 30 Islamic State group targets in Syria over the last two weeks as a response to an attack on US troops last year which killed two US soldiers and one American civilian interpreter.

In a statement, the US Central Command said that American aircraft had conducted 10 strikes against more than 30 IS targets between February 3 and Thursday, hitting weapons storage facilities and other infrastructure.

The Central Command stated that at least 50 members of the IS have been killed or captured, and 100 IS targets have been struck since the US began its strikes after the December ambush.

The Syrian Defence Ministry said that government forces took control of a base in the east of the country that was run for years by US troops as part of the fight against IS. The Al-Tanf base played a major role after IS declared a caliphate in large parts of Syria and Iraq in 2014.

The US military on Friday completed the transfer of thousands of IS detainees from Syria to Iraq, where they are expected to stand trial. The prisoners were sent to Iraq at the request of Baghdad, in a move welcomed by the US-led coalition that had for years fought against IS.

The detainees in Syria were transferred to Baghdad's al-Karkh prison, once a US Army detention centre known as Camp Cropper, where former ruler Saddam Hussein was held before his execution.

"We appreciate Iraq's leadership and recognition that transferring the detainees is essential to regional security," said head of CENTCOM Admiral Brad Cooper.

"Job well done to the entire Joint Force team who executed this exceptionally challenging mission on the ground and in the air," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)