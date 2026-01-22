Explained: How Syrian Forces Moved Into Kurdish-Held Areas

The Syrian government has seized large swathes of land in the northern and eastern parts of the country. This region was long controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The operation involved coordinated advances by Syrian army units and allied forces into key towns, oil and gas fields, and strategic sites previously under Kurdish administration.

Under former president Bashar al-Assad, Damascus never formally recognised Kurdish autonomy. While the state avoided sustained confrontation with Kurdish forces during much of the decade-long civil war, it consistently rejected any permanent self-rule arrangement in the northeast. Kurdish control expanded largely because Assad's forces were engaged on multiple fronts elsewhere in the country.

That changed after Assad was removed in late 2024, and rebel forces, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, captured Damascus. The new government moved quickly to reassert authority across the country, including in areas run by the SDF.

Why Did The Raids Begin?

Political talks between Damascus and the Kurdish administration over integration into the Syrian state stalled after a deadline passed at the end of 2025. The Syrian government said it would use force to press its demands after negotiations failed.

In some areas, the Syrian army declared closed military zones and issued withdrawal orders to Kurdish fighters, which preceded direct military action.

Major Raids

Aleppo Region

Government forces clashed with Kurdish fighters in Aleppo's Kurdish‑majority districts. Kurdish fighters withdrew or were evacuated after clashes and ceasefire agreements, and Syrian forces assumed control of key neighbourhoods.

Northeast Expansion

Syrian forces continued their advance into Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, and parts of Hasakah province, despite international calls for restraint. The government seized oil and gas infrastructure, including fields near Deir ez-Zor that had been under SDF control.

Government forces, backed by allied fighters, also took over detention sites, including the al-Hol camp, which houses tens of thousands of people linked to the Islamic State.

Ceasefire Talks

After several days of fighting, a ceasefire was announced on January 20. Under its terms, the SDF was given a limited period to present a plan for integrating its forces and civilian administration into the Syrian state. The talks were to determine security arrangements in the remaining Kurdish-held areas.

Clashes

Despite ceasefire announcements, violence continued in several areas. Syria's Defence Ministry said Kurdish forces carried out a drone attack that killed Syrian soldiers during repositioning operations. The government accused Kurdish fighters of violating ceasefire terms, claims that Kurdish officials have denied.

The operations and clashes have displaced civilians, particularly in and around Aleppo, where large numbers of residents fled amid shelling and military movements.