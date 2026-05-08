TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education is set to declare the TBSE Class 10 Madhyamik and Class 12 Higher Secondary Results 2026 today, May 8, at 12 PM. Students who appeared for the board examinations will be able to access their provisional scorecards through the official websites. Candidates can also check their marks instantly on the NDTV Education portal using their roll number without any delay.
The TBSE Class 12 Higher Secondary examinations were conducted from February 25 to March 3, 2026, while the TBSE Class 10 Madhyamik examinations were held between February 25 and March 23, 2026.
After the result announcement, students are advised to carefully verify details mentioned on the online marksheet, including their name, roll number, subject-wise marks, division, and qualifying status. The online scorecard will serve as a provisional marksheet until the original certificates are issued by schools.
How to Check TBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026 at NDTV Portal?
- Go to the official website at ndtv.com/education.
- On the homepage, click on the LIVE: Board Exam Results 2026 link.
- Click on Tripura Board Exam Results 2026 link.
- Enter your roll number and submit it.
- Check your result carefully and download it for future academic use.
Steps to Check TBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026
- Visit the official website at tbresults.tripura.gov.in.
- Click on the Higher Secondary Examination Result 2026/ Madhyamik Examination Result 2026 link.
- Enter your login credentials like roll number and date of birth.
- Review your result and save it for future use.
TBSE Tripura Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Official Websites to Check
Students can check their Tripura Board Result 2026 for class 10th and 12th in these following websites:
Students are advised to keep their roll number ready to check and download the TBSE 10th and 12th Result 2026 without any delay.
Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Track Latest Updates Here
TBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2026: Check Via NDTV Portal
On the homepage, click on the LIVE: Board Exam Results 2026 link. Click on Tripura Board Exam Results 2026 link. Enter your roll number and submit it. Download and save your result.
Visit the official website at ndtv.com/education.
On the homepage, click on the LIVE: Board Exam Results 2026 link.
Click on Tripura Board Exam Results 2026 link.
Enter your roll number and submit it.
Download and save your result.
TBSE Tripura Board Result 2026: Login Credentials Required
To check the TBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2026 online, students will need their roll number and date of birth as mentioned on the admit card. Candidates are advised to keep their credentials ready before the result link gets activated to avoid any last-minute rush on the website.
To check the TBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2026 online, students will need their roll number and date of birth as mentioned on the admit card. Candidates are advised to keep their credentials ready before the result link gets activated to avoid any last-minute rush on the website.
TBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: Original Marksheet Distribution
After the declaration of the TBSE Results 2026, students will be able to collect their original marksheets and pass certificates from their respective schools. The online scorecard available on the official website will only be considered provisional. Students are advised to verify all details mentioned on the original marksheet carefully after receiving it.
After the declaration of the TBSE Results 2026, students will be able to collect their original marksheets and pass certificates from their respective schools. The online scorecard available on the official website will only be considered provisional. Students are advised to verify all details mentioned on the original marksheet carefully after receiving it.
TBSE Result 2026: Date and Time
TBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2026 will be announced today, May 8, at 12 PM. Students will be able to access their scorecards online immediately after the declaration.
TBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2026 will be announced today, May 8, at 12 PM. Students will be able to access their scorecards online immediately after the declaration.
TBSE Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 at NDTV Education Portal
Students can also check their TBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2026 through the NDTV Education portal. To access the online marksheet, candidates need to enter their roll number on the result page at NDTV Education. The direct result link will be activated immediately once the result is released.
Students can also check their TBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2026 through the NDTV Education portal. To access the online marksheet, candidates need to enter their roll number on the result page at NDTV Education. The direct result link will be activated immediately once the result is released.