TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education is set to declare the TBSE Class 10 Madhyamik and Class 12 Higher Secondary Results 2026 today, May 8, at 12 PM. Students who appeared for the board examinations will be able to access their provisional scorecards through the official websites. Candidates can also check their marks instantly on the NDTV Education portal using their roll number without any delay.

The TBSE Class 12 Higher Secondary examinations were conducted from February 25 to March 3, 2026, while the TBSE Class 10 Madhyamik examinations were held between February 25 and March 23, 2026.

After the result announcement, students are advised to carefully verify details mentioned on the online marksheet, including their name, roll number, subject-wise marks, division, and qualifying status. The online scorecard will serve as a provisional marksheet until the original certificates are issued by schools.

How to Check TBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026 at NDTV Portal?

Go to the official website at ndtv.com/education.

On the homepage, click on the LIVE: Board Exam Results 2026 link.

Click on Tripura Board Exam Results 2026 link.

Enter your roll number and submit it.

Check your result carefully and download it for future academic use.

Steps to Check TBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026

Visit the official website at tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Click on the Higher Secondary Examination Result 2026/ Madhyamik Examination Result 2026 link.

Enter your login credentials like roll number and date of birth.

Review your result and save it for future use.

TBSE Tripura Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

Students can check their Tripura Board Result 2026 for class 10th and 12th in these following websites:

Students are advised to keep their roll number ready to check and download the TBSE 10th and 12th Result 2026 without any delay.

Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Track Latest Updates Here