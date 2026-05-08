Tripura Result 2026 OUT: Check Class 10th, 12th Marksheet Download Link Here

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the Tripura 10th and 12th Result 2026 today, May 8, at 12 noon. Students who appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations can check their results online through NDTV Education result portal as well as official website. Students must use their roll number to access and download the provisional marksheet online.

This year, around 38,000 students appeared for the TBSE Madhyamik examinations, while more than 30,000 students appeared for the Higher Secondary (+2) examinations.

Websites to Check TBSE Tripura Result 2026

Students can check their Tripura Board Class 10 and Class 12 results through the official websites listed below:

How to Check Tripura Result 2026 Via NDTV?

Visit the NDTV Education result website, ndtv.com/education/results.

Search for Tripura Board Exam Results 2026

Click on the result out link for "Tripura Board Class 10 Exam Results 2026" or "Tripura Board Class 10 Exam Results 2026"

Enter your roll number and click submit.

The result will appear on screen.

Download it for future reference.

How to Check Tripura TBSE Result 2026 On Official Website ?

Visit the official website at tbse.in or tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Click on the Tripura Madhyamik Result 2026 or HS Result 2026 link.

Enter the examination roll number in the login window.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

The Tripura Board conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations between February and March 2026. Students should carefully verify all details mentioned on the marksheet after downloading the result.