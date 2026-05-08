Is Rooftop Solar Worth It For Middle Class Homes? Here's The Math

Indian consumers are price sensitive. Therefore, the biggest selling point for rooftop solar has never been sustainability. It is always about simple economics. For most Indian households, the pitch is straightforward: spend once, recover the cost in a few years, and then enjoy decades of sharply lower electricity bills.

That equation is becoming increasingly attractive as power tariffs rise and government subsidies reduce upfront costs for rooftop solar. But does it make financial sense for urban middle class to invest in a solar rooftop?

According to Shreya Mishra, CEO and Co-Founder of SolarSquare, rooftop solar systems in India typically break even within 3-5 years and continue generating electricity for 25-27 years.

"In effect, families get around 20-22 years of free electricity after recovering their initial investment," she said. So what does the math actually look like?

The economics of rooftop solar depend on four key factors:

Upfront installation cost

Government subsidies

Monthly electricity consumption

Local electricity tariffs

Industry executives say a typical urban household consuming 300-500 units of electricity monthly usually installs a 3 kW to 5 kW rooftop solar system. On average, 1 kW of rooftop solar generates around 1,400-1,450 units of electricity annually in India, according to SolarSquare.

1 kW solar = 1400-to-1450 units annually

This means:

A 3 kW system can generate roughly 4,200-4,350 units annually

A 5 kW system can generate roughly 7,000-7,250 units annually

For households paying Rs 7-10 per unit of electricity, the annual savings become substantial. A family consuming around 400 units monthly may spend Rs 40,000-50,000 annually on electricity. Over 25 years, that bill can cross Rs 10 lakh if tariffs keep rising. Solar companies argue that rooftop systems can eliminate a major portion of this cost.

Subsidies Changing The Equation

The upfront investment used to be the biggest hurdle. That is where subsidies are now making a difference. Under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the Centre offers subsidies of up to Rs 78,000 for residential rooftop solar systems.

Some states are adding further incentives. According to SolarSquare:

Uttar Pradesh offers additional subsidies up to Rs 30,000

Delhi offers up to Rs 30,000

Assam offers up to Rs 45,000

For many middle-class households, this reduces the effective installation cost significantly. Gagan Chanana, Joint Managing Director and CEO of the Solar Modules and Cells business at JAKSON Group, said falling hardware prices have also improved affordability.

"There has never been a more opportune time for households to transition to solar energy," he said. The payback period is what matters. The most important number in rooftop solar economics is the payback period -- the time taken to recover the initial investment through electricity savings. Industry estimates place this at roughly 4-5 years for most homes.

{Payback Period = Annual Electricity Savings/Initial Solar Cost}

After that point, the electricity generated is effectively free, apart from minor maintenance costs. This long earning window is what makes rooftop solar financially attractive. Unlike many household appliances that depreciate without generating savings, solar panels continue reducing electricity bills every month for over two decades.

An urban household using 300-500 units of electricity monthly should install a 3 kW rooftop solar system.

But the returns depend heavily on quality. Executives warn that rooftop solar is not a guaranteed money-maker if installation quality is poor. Consumers are advised to focus less on the cheapest quote and more on system quality, engineering standards and after-sales service.

Mishra said customers should check whether installers provide generation guarantees, perform shadow analysis and use durable mounting structures that can last 25 years without rust or leakage issues. Chanana added that buyers should verify whether solar modules are government-approved under the ALMM list and understand long-term panel degradation rates.

The size of the system matters too. Oversized systems increase costs unnecessarily, while undersized systems reduce savings potential. Experts recommend evaluating at least one year of electricity bills before choosing a system size.

What About Monsoons?

A common concern among households is whether cloudy weather weakens the economics. Industry executives say annual solar generation calculations already account for monsoon seasons. While electricity generation drops during rainy months, strong summer production compensates for it over the year. In other words, the payback math remains largely intact even after accounting for weaker monsoon output.

Industry executives say one major advantage of rooftop solar is often overlooked: protection from future tariff hikes. Grid electricity prices typically rise over time. But once a rooftop solar system is installed, a large portion of household electricity generation becomes fixed-cost. That changes the economics over the long term.

As electricity tariffs rise year after year, the savings from rooftop solar also increase automatically. So, it can be viewed as a financial asset -- one that can generate savings for over two decades after the initial investment is recovered.