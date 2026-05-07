Indian Woman Says Working In Netherlands Changed Her Outlook On Work-Life Balance: "Clear Boundaries"

An Indian professional's viral insights show how Dutch work culture emphasises strict boundaries, efficiency, and work-life balance, which has resonated with many online. Her experience highlights a more humane approach to management and a daily, non-negotiable disconnect from work tasks

In an Instagram video, Aditi explained how people in the Netherlands treat work seriously while still protecting personal time. She said working there has fundamentally changed her, though she noted it's her only international baseline since she hasn't worked elsewhere. She described the culture as serious and relaxed at the same time, saying people are strong advocates of work-life balance. That means during work hours they are fully focused, punctual, and present on the job.

"Working in the Netherlands has really changed me fundamentally as a person. FYI, I have not worked in any other country so this is my only baseline. Generally, people here are very serious and very chill about work. Okay let me explain. You might already know, but we're very big supporters of work-life balance. What that means is when we're working during the day, we're actually only working. We're focused, we're punctual, and we're actually present in our work," she said.

Watch the video here:

However, once work ends and personal time begins, most people fully disconnect and let go of work completely. She said they maintain clear boundaries between working seriously and living a balanced life.

"But when it's time to chill and let go of work and the life component starts, we forget everything about work as well. Well, most of us do. We maintain clear boundaries between what it means to work seriously, of course, and what it means to have a good balanced life. So every day I can disconnect from work and spend time with my loved ones, with my friends, and focus on my health and my well-being and actually chill," she added.

Many related to her video, posting heart emojis, with one user commenting, "Totally agree."