Indian Woman Chooses To Return From UK After Law Studies, Says "My Goal Was Education, Not Immigration"

An Indian woman has shared her decision to return home after studying law at one of the world's leading universities, explaining that her choice is guided by a simple idea-reducing future regret rather than avoiding present uncertainty.

The woman, identified as Niyati, took to Instagram to post a video about her plans. She said that she would be moving back to India within two months of graduating from Oxford Law.

In her video, she explained that she is returning to India soon after completing her studies and that the main reason behind this decision is the concept of regret minimization. She said this idea focuses on making life choices that reduce the chances of long-term regret instead of being influenced by short-term fear.

Niyati further explained that although she enjoyed her time in the United Kingdom and would like to return in the future, her original goal was always clear.

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She said that while she loved her experience in the UK and may come back someday, her primary aim was to receive a quality education and not to settle there permanently.

She added that staying in the UK and building a legal career was a valid option. However, she felt that returning to India would give her the opportunity to focus on Pratisandhi, an initiative she is deeply committed to.

She explained that although pursuing a legal career in the UK was possible, she believed she would regret not returning to India and giving Pratisandhi the chance to grow to its full potential.

Concluding her thoughts, Niyati acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding her decision.

She said that she does not know what the future holds or whether this decision will turn out to be the right one, but her guiding principle is to make choices that minimise regret.