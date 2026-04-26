Woman Misses Cousin's Wedding, Calls It Real Cost Of Living Abroad

An Indian woman living in Dublin has drawn attention online after sharing an emotional perspective on what it truly means to live abroad, highlighting that the real cost goes beyond financial expenses.

In an Instagram video, Prachi Dusad opened up about the emotional toll of being away from home while her family celebrated in India.

She explained that many people often ask about the cost of living abroad and usually focus on rent, bills and groceries.

However, she said the emotional cost of missing important family moments is often ignored.

She shared that at present, her cousin's wedding is taking place in India, where her entire family has gathered. She said her large Marwadi family is celebrating together, dancing, singing and enjoying every moment. She added that many pictures and videos from the celebrations are being shared in her family WhatsApp group.

Prachi said that watching those photos and videos repeatedly has made her feel the distance more strongly. She explained that she has been going through every picture and video multiple times, and this feeling of missing out has affected her deeply.

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She expressed a strong desire to return home and be present with her family during the celebrations.

In her video, Prachi clarified that her situation is not about financial limitations. She said she can afford flight tickets, but her responsibilities and the life she has built abroad prevent her from travelling at this moment. She stated that these commitments are the real cost of living abroad.

In the caption of her post, Prachi reflected on the nature of life decisions. She explained that every decision comes with both advantages and disadvantages. She said that while some days highlight growth, independence and the life one is building, other days bring confusion and a sense of missing what was left behind.

She added that such feelings do not mean a person has made the wrong choice, but simply reflect human emotions. She concluded by saying that it is possible to feel grateful for where one is while also feeling homesick for where one's heart still belongs.