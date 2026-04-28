Woman In Australia Explains Why Indian Traditions Become "Premium" Abroad

An Indian woman living in Australia has sparked an online debate after sharing how her perspective changed after moving abroad. She explained that several everyday practices and traditions from India, which are often overlooked at home, are valued differently overseas.

The woman, Smidha, took to Instagram to reflect on her observations. She explained that living abroad made her realise something that felt uncomfortable. She described visiting a cafe near her home that sold turmeric latte for $8, where people stood in queues, including herself.

She then recalled that her mother used to make turmeric milk at home every day, but she would avoid drinking it. She noted that the ingredients and warmth were the same, but it was considered unappealing at the time.

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She further explained that there was a handmade dupatta at her home that no one paid attention to. She said that similar items are now sold in stores abroad at high prices. She observed that people do not lose their culture to the West, but instead stop recognising its value themselves.

She added that such traditions are often labelled as old-fashioned in India, while they are seen as valuable elsewhere. She said that this shift begins when people start believing that these practices are outdated.

The video was shared with a caption stating that things considered "too desi"at home often become "premium" abroad, highlighting the contrast in perception.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed after listening this from the woman. One user commented, "Add Blend to your haldi doodh. so good in winters."

Another user noted, "I have seen more yoga retreats overseas than in India."

"Couldn't agree more," added a third user.