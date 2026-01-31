Indian Woman Goes Viral After Calling Life In Australia A "Trap" Following Major Lifestyle Change

An Indian woman living in Australia has gone viral on social media after sharing a funny yet relatable video about how her life changed after moving abroad. Her Instagram post struck a chord with many viewers, especially Indians, as it showed everyday moments from her life in Australia with a sarcastic and humorous take on migration dreams. In the video, Akanksha jokingly describes settling in Australia as a "trap." She explains that she thought moving there would mean a high-paying job and a comfortable life. But she didn't anticipate that her lifestyle would change so drastically in just six months.

Akanksha explains that her daily life is now completely different from what she imagined. She wakes up at 6 am, goes to the gym, and goes on 10-kilometer hikes with her partner just for fun.

She says that her days of relaxation are lost. She also admits that she now feels a genuine desire to go to work. For her, a life that once seemed like a distant dream in India has now become commonplace.

Watch Video Here:

The video also highlights the small things that have changed her definition of a good life. Akanksha explains that she can walk at night without fear, eats good food, breathes clean air, walks most places, and can watch the sunset any day of the week. She also says that she still has energy left at the end of the day, which surprises her.

With a slight sarcasm, she says that she has become accustomed to peace, work-life balance, nature, and security, and she doesn't know how to break free. She jokingly adds that she wouldn't recommend moving to Australia to anyone, calling it a "10 out of 10 trap."

In the video's caption, Akanksha elaborates on this thought. She writes that no one told her that going to Australia would completely change her life expectations. She says she went there prepared for hard work and struggle, hoping to find some peace, but instead found a balanced life with clean air, safe cities, authentic weekends, and plenty of energy to hike for fun.

She further explains that things that were once considered luxuries in India-peace, time, financial stability, and a collaborative work culture-are now part of her daily life. According to her, there's no guilt about not working on weekends, no need to explain when sick, and no constant worries about money. Finally, she describes her life as filled with positive vibes, nature, and a lightheartedness, once again calling it an "absolute trap."