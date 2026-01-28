Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live Updates: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, news agency PTI reported.

The incident occurred when a Learjet 45 aircraft (registration VT-SSK), operated by VSR, was landing in Pune's Baramati area, according to the officials.

As per the initial information, the aircraft lost control at the time of landing at the Baramati airport and during the descent, the plane crashed‑landed.

