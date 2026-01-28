Advertisement
4 minutes ago

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live Updates: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, news agency PTI reported.

The incident occurred when a Learjet 45 aircraft (registration VT-SSK), operated by VSR, was landing in Pune's Baramati area, according to the officials.

As per the initial information, the aircraft lost control at the time of landing at the Baramati airport and during the descent, the plane crashed‑landed. 

Here Are The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Plane Crash Live Updates: 
 

Jan 28, 2026 10:07 (IST)
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live: Visuals From The Spot

Jan 28, 2026 10:04 (IST)
Ajit Pawar LIVE: Ajit Pawar's Aircraft Crashes In Pune. What We Know So Far

An aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has crashed in the Pune district this morning. As per the latest reports, the plane lost control and crashed while landing at an airport in Baramati. The aircraft caught fire after the crash.

Jan 28, 2026 10:03 (IST)
Ajit Pawar LIVE: Ajit Pawar's Plane Split Into Pieces After Crash Landing, Shows Video

Visuals from the spot showed mangled remains of the aircraft and police, emergency and other officials on site. Locals too were seen at the crash site, where smoke billowed from the crashed plane.

Jan 28, 2026 10:01 (IST)
Ajit Pawar LIVE: Mumbai To Baramati Charter Plane Crash Landed At 8.45 am

Jan 28, 2026 09:55 (IST)
Ajit Pawar LIVE: No Survivor In Plane Crash

According to DGCA, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was onboard along with two more personnel and 2 crew members. As per initial information, no person on board has survived the crash.

Jan 28, 2026 09:52 (IST)
Ajit Pawar LIVE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Dies In Plane Crash

Jan 28, 2026 09:42 (IST)
Ajit Pawar LIVE: Supriya Sule Leaves For Baramati

Following the plane crash involving Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's aircraft, Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar are set to leave for Baramati from Delhi.

Jan 28, 2026 09:40 (IST)
Visuals From The Spot Following Plane Crash In Baramati, Maharashtra

