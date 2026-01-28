Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live Updates: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, news agency PTI reported.
The incident occurred when a Learjet 45 aircraft (registration VT-SSK), operated by VSR, was landing in Pune's Baramati area, according to the officials.
As per the initial information, the aircraft lost control at the time of landing at the Baramati airport and during the descent, the plane crashed‑landed.
VIDEO | Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district. Visuals from spot.
An aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has crashed in the Pune district this morning. As per the latest reports, the plane lost control and crashed while landing at an airport in Baramati. The aircraft caught fire after the crash.
Visuals from the spot showed mangled remains of the aircraft and police, emergency and other officials on site. Locals too were seen at the crash site, where smoke billowed from the crashed plane.
Mumbai to Baramati charter plane crash landed at 8.45 am in Baramati, Maharashtra today. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was on board.
According to DGCA, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was onboard along with two more personnel and 2 crew members. As per initial information, no person on board has survived the crash.
Following the plane crash involving Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's aircraft, Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar are set to leave for Baramati from Delhi.
A plane crash reported in Baramati, Maharashtra. More details awaited.
