"Possible Pilot Misjudgement": Sources On Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Probe

A possible pilot misjudgement while landing amid poor visibility may have led to the plane crash that killed Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others yesterday, sources have said, citing the findings of a preliminary probe into the tragic incident.

The Learjet aircraft carrying the senior politician crashed during a landing attempt near Baramati and caught fire early morning on Wednesday. All five on board, including the NCP chief, died on the spot.

It was the aircraft's second landing attempt, and the visibility in Baramati was reportedly poor. A preliminary analysis of the crash suggests there was a possible pilot misjudgement, sources said.

Read: Farewell, Dada: Ajit Pawar's Funeral With State Honours, Thousands Mourn

The aircraft could have diverted to Pune, but the pilot decided to land in Baramati anyway. He tried to realign the aircraft, but the effort came too late due to the aircraft's speed and positioning, added sources.

As per initial findings, the pressure to land on schedule is common in VIP flights and helicopter operations. However, attempting such an approach at an uncontrolled airfield is considered risky, particularly when the runway was not visible minutes earlier, sources added.

Investigators are now examining the flight alignment, the aircraft's distance from the runway, and the sequence of events to find out what exactly went wrong and at what point that led to the tragic crash.

The Wednesday Crash

Around 8 am, Ajit Pawar left Mumbai in a Learjet 45 operated by Delhi-based company VSR Ventures. He was scheduled to address four election rallies in his hometown Baramati ahead of local body polls.

The crash occurred around 8:45 am while attempting a second approach to Baramati Airport.

Besides Pawar, his personal security officer and attendant, and two cockpit crew, pilot-in-command Sumit Kapur and first officer Shambhavi Pathak, were among those on board who died in the crash.

A specialised team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) visited the crash site last evening to initiate a forensic probe into the tragic accident. They have recovered the aircraft's "black box", which comprises the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder, which will now be analysed to determine the cause of the accident.

Pawar's death leaves a power vacuum in Maharashtra politics, including that of a caring leader deeply involved in the state's progress, besides an empty deputy chief minister and the Nationalist Congress Party's chief's posts.