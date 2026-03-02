Ajit Pawar's Son Shares Video Of VSR Ventures' Owner Sleeping In Cockpit

A video shared by former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Jay Pawar flags serious lapses by VSR Ventures, the charter company operating Learjet 45 XR that crashed in Baramati leading to the death of Ajit Pawar and four others on board.

"I have lost my father... this pain will stay with me for the rest of my life," Jay Pawar said while sharing the video that shows a man in civilian clothes, sleeping while seated in the left seat of the cockpit. A uniformed pilot is seen operating the plane in the right seat. The man is seen holding a bag while napping in the main pilot's seat, and the video ends as the camera pans away from the cockpit towards the passenger cabin.

India has very strict rules when it comes to access to cockpits and the video flags a blatant disregard for rules for safety and protocols.

"In this video, VSR owner Rohit Singh is seen sleeping in the main pilot's seat during a flight. Such negligence while in the air is unacceptable. This is extremely serious and shocking," Jay Pawar added in social media post.

"I firmly demand that the DGCA take immediate and strict action in this matter. Until a full investigation is completed, all VSR aircraft should be grounded immediately, and Rohit Singh should be arrested and face rigorous legal action. This is a son's heartfelt plea... for my father and for the safety of every passenger," Jay Pawar wrote while demanding action against the aviation company for violations of safety protocols.

NCP (SP) MLA and Ajit Pawar's nephew, Rohit Pawar also shared the video and reiterating his demand for a criminal first information report (FIR) in the case. The police have so far refused to register an FIR even as Rohit Pawar visited police stations in Mumbai and Baramati and even the CID office in Pune.

"This is Rohit Singh, the owner of VSR... today, he has seemingly become more powerful than even the biggest leaders in the state. High-ranking Union Ministers and top leaders from the state government attended his wedding; this is exactly why there seems to be a coordinated effort from all sides to protect him," Rohit Pawar alleged in a post on social media platform X.

"This is the very video shared by my brother, Jay Pawar, showing him sleeping while acting as the pilot while the aircraft was mid-air!" Rohit Pawar added.

"Looking at the DGCA's actions till date, we have serious doubts about whether they will actually take any action. However, we will never forgive or let those responsible for Ajit Dada's plane crash go unpunished," Rohit Pawar said.

Earlier, Rohit Pawar, NCP (SP) MLA and Sharad Pawar's grandnephew, had called for the resignation of Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu over the fatal plane crash that killed his uncle and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. "We are demanding the resignation of the Union Civil Aviation Minister. His party has proven financial links to the company involved. He should not remain in his post," Rohit Pawar had said after holding a protest, demanding that a police case be filed.

The investigation in this case is being carried out by the Pune Police's Criminal Investigation Department or CID.

Considering the gravity of the aircraft accident in Baramati on January 28, the investigation into the accidental deaths of Ajit Pawar and others has been transferred to the CID. The police held a press conference to clarify on the scope of the CID probe and the pace of the probe.

Another Pawar family member, Yugendra Pawar, had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a post, while demanding action against Rohit Singh.

What Preliminary Report On Plane Crash Found

The preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) states poor visibility and safety gaps as reasons behind the plane crash.

The visibility at the time of landing was reported as 3 kilometres, well below the 5-kilometre minimum required for Visual Flight Rules operations, as per the report. The accident occurred at an uncontrolled airfield that operates only under VFR conditions.

The Learjet 45XR, bearing registration VT-SSK, crashed during second landing attempt on Runway 11 at Baramati at approximately 8:46 am IST on January 28.

All five persons on board, including the Pilot-in-Command, the First Officer, a cabin attendant, Ajit Pawar and his personal security officer - died in the crash.