Visibility Was Poor When Plane Carrying Ajit Pawar Crashed: Aviation Minister

The visibility at Baramati airport was poor when the aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed on Wednesday morning.

The aircraft, a Bombardier Learjet 45 aircraft operated by private firm VSR Aviation, was en route from Mumbai to Ajit Pawar's home city, Baramati, when it crash-landed and burst into flames in an open field near the runway. Television footage showed smoke rising from the wreckage.

Pawar and four others on board died in the crash.

"Teams from the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) have arrived to carry out a probe into the accident. Preliminary information suggests that visibility was poor at the time the aircraft was attempting to land," Aviation Minister Naidu said.

Baramati is an uncontrolled airfield, meaning it doesn't have a dedicated air traffic control tower, according to a statement from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Traffic information at the airstrip is provided by instructors from nearby flying training organisations.

When ATC Baramati asked the pilot whether the runway was in sight, the response was negative, following which the aircraft executed a go-around, said the Minister.

During the second landing attempt, ATC again asked whether the runway was in sight, to which the pilot responded in the affirmative, the Minister said.

After the ATC granted landing clearance, the aircraft crashed, Naidu said, adding, "We are seeking more details and will conduct the investigation in a transparent manner."

VSR Aviation owner VK Singh said the aircraft was "very well maintained", ruling out any technical failure.

"There was absolutely no problem in the aircraft. There was no technical failure as far as we know," he said.