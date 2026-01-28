New Video Shows Ajit Pawar's Plane Tilting To The Left Before Crash

New CCTV footage has emerged showing the Learjet 45 carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others tilting to its left moments before crashing near the Baramati airport on Wednesday morning.

The video shows the aircraft descending at a fast pace and rolling sharply to the left fairly close to the ground. Aviation experts told NDTV it is very unusual for an aircraft to do this before landing and said it could be a result of a technical fault or the pilots trying to compensate for some kind of stresses on the plane.

The Learjet 45, owned by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd and having the registration VT-SSK, took off from Mumbai with Pawar, his Personal Security Officer Vidip Jadhav, Captain Sumit Kapoor, First Officer Shambhavi Pathak and flight attendant Pinky Mali, at 8.10 am. Around 30 nautical miles from Baramati, the pilots were informed about weather conditions and told that the visibility was about 3 km, which is considered safe for landing.

After the aircraft began its approach, the pilots said they could not see the landing strip, and were asked to do a go-around. As it approached the runway again around 8.34 am, it was given clearance for landing.

Minutes later, the plane reportedly 'went silent', or stopped sending signals, and crashed in a fireball near the lone runway at the airport.

The CCTV footage shows the time the plane tilted as 8.44 am and it is then seen losing altitude rapidly.

