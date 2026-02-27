"Ajit Era Will Never End": Rohit Pawar Warns Against 'Whitewash' In Crash Probe

In a significant political meeting lasting over an hour and fifteen minutes, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar met with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray to discuss the recent accident involving late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. During the exchange, Thackeray was briefed on the timeline of events and the specific information surrounding the case.

Legal Mandates And Political Support

According to Rohit Pawar, Raj Thackeray emphasised a critical legal point: if an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed, a formal FIR must be registered. Thackeray, who has been in communication with "Dada" (Ajit Pawar), indicated he would address the matter at his level. Noting that the meeting coincided with Marathi Language Day, Pawar added that Thackeray remains committed to ensuring justice for the Marathi people.

Addressing his critics, Rohit Pawar asserted that filing an FIR is a fundamental right, dismissing the verbal attacks from those in power as mere political rhetoric. While some claim a "New Era" has begun, Pawar maintained that the "Ajit-Era" will never end, insisting that once an FIR is registered, a thorough investigation must follow.

Concerns Over "Whitewash" In Aviation Report

The MLA also addressed rumors regarding the survival of the flight crew, stating firmly that it is wrong to suggest the pilot is still alive, as none of the five individuals survived the crash. He pointed out that Aviation Minister Murlidhar Mohol promised a report a month ago. Pawar warned that if the upcoming report is superficial or a "whitewash," he will not stay silent. He has scheduled a press conference in Mumbai for Monday at 11 am to further discuss these developments.

The Treatment Of Sunetra Pawar

Turning to family and internal party dynamics, Rohit Pawar highlighted the treatment of Sunetra Pawar (Sunetra Kaki), noting that all of Maharashtra is watching the situation. He criticised the "four leaders" who dictate where Ajit Pawar's son Jay Pawar is allowed to sit and spoke against the disrespectful behavior toward his aunt.

"Sunetra Kaki is a capable woman; she is perfectly able to face a press conference herself," Pawar stated, suggesting that leaders who could not control Ajit Pawar are mistaken if they think they can control her. He referenced a female MLA's observation that the "same four people" continue to pull the strings. Concluding on a personal note, Pawar requested that his aunt remain cautious and take care of herself.